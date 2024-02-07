Predators To Host Captains' Night Presented By Hunt Brothers Pizza At Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 13 

Nashville, Tenn. (February 8, 2024) – The Nashville Predators will host Captains’ Night presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza on Tuesday, Feb. 13 as part of the team’s game against the New Jersey Devils at Bridgestone Arena.

As part of the organization’s 25th Anniversary season, former Predators captains Mike Fisher, Tom Fitzgerald, Kimmo Timonen and Shea Weber will return to SMASHVILLE to be celebrated and recognized for their contributions to the franchise. The group will sign their custom pucks as part of the new Gary Force Acura Alumni Wall – located on the south end of the Gary Force Acura level – and take part in a pregame ceremonial puck drop.

All fans in attendance will receive one of seven specially designed collectors pins that feature the jersey and number of each captain in Predators history.

Additionally, the Predators are offering a special 25th Anniversary Captains’ Night pregame panel and ticket package featuring the four former Nashville players who donned the “C” that are scheduled to be in attendance. The pregame panel will be hosted by the “Voice of the Predators,” Pete Weber, and runs from 5-6 p.m. CT at the Omni Nashville Hotel. Smashville Loyal members can add the pregame panel for $25 via MySmashville Tix; non-Smashville Loyal members can purchase the package, which includes a ticket to the panel and a ticket to the game against the Devils, at NashvillePredators.com/CaptainsPack.

For more information on Predators theme nights and game tickets, please visit NashvillePredators.com.