Predators Sign Ozzy Wiesblatt to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Forward Has Appeared in Six Games for the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals This Season

Signed-2425Template-Wiesblatt_2568 x 1444
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 1, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Ozzy Wiesblatt to a two-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level.

Wiesblatt, 22 (3/9/02), has appeared in six games for the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals this season, posting two assists, a +1 rating and 12 shots on goal. He ended the 2023-24 season on loan with the Admirals from the San Jose Barracuda – the Sharks’ AHL affiliate – recording six points (1g-5a) in 16 regular-season appearances. During Milwaukee’s run to the Western Conference Final, the 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward added nine points (2g-7a) in 15 contests, including a five-game point streak (5a) from May 10-22. Before being loaned to the Admirals, Wiesblatt notched 11 points (3g-8a) in 34 games with the Barracuda.

Originally drafted by San Jose in the first round (31st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Wiesblatt has suited up in 107 career AHL games, recording 37 points (12g-25a). Prior to turning pro, Wiesblatt spent parts of five seasons with the WHL’s Prince Albert Raiders and helped lead his team to a league title in 2018-19. He tallied 179 points (58g-121a) in 195 career WHL games and served as an alternate captain for the Raiders during his final two seasons. Internationally, the Calgary, Alta., native represented Canada at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, earning a silver medal.

