Predators Sign Juuso Parssinen to One-Year, $775,000 Contract

Forward Tallied 25 Points in 36 Games with Milwaukee (AHL) Last Season

Signed-2425-Parssinen_2568 x 1444
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (September 9, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Juuso Parssinen to a one-year, $775,000 contract.

Parssinen, 23 (2/1/01), suited up in 44 contests for the Predators in 2023-24, tallying eight goals and four assists 14:36 of average ice time. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound forward additionally made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut in Game 6 of Nashville’s first-round series against Vancouver. At the AHL level, Parssinen skated in 36 games for the Milwaukee Admirals and tallied 25 points (7g-18a), helping the team reach the Western Conference Final for the second straight campaign.

Originally selected by Nashville in the seventh round (210th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Parssinen has recorded 37 points (14g-23a) in 89 NHL games since debuting with the Predators in 2022-23. That season, his first NHL campaign, he tied Filip Forsberg's record for the longest point streak by a rookie at seven games from Jan. 5-16, 2023 (2g-7a); he also recorded eight multi-point contests. Before coming to North America, Parssinen came up through the TPS program in his native Finland, serving as an alteranet captain for its Liiga team in his final two seasons. In 134 career Liiga games with TPS, he recorded 87 points (23g-64a), reaching the championship series in 2021-22. Internationally, the Hameenlina, Finland, native won a bronze medal in the 2021 World Junior Championship, recording two goals and two assists in four games.

News Feed

