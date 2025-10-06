Predators Set 2025-26 Opening Night Roster; Nashville Begins Season Against Columbus on Thursday

Tickets for Thursday's Season Opener Are Available at Ticketmaster.com

Joakim Kemell Overtime Winner

© John Russell

By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 6, 2025) - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced following Saturday’s preseason game vs. Carolina that the team has placed forward Matthew Wood (lower body) and defenseman Nicolas Hague (upper body) on injured reserve.

Nashville’s active roster ahead of its 2025-26 regular season opener on Thursday vs. Columbus consists of 22 players – 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. Click here for the complete roster, also listed below.

Forwards (13): Michael Bunting, Filip Forsberg, Erik Haula, Tyson Jost, Joakim Kemell, Jonathan Marchessault, Brady Martin, Michael McCarron, Ryan O’Reilly, Cole Smith, Steven Stamkos, Fedor Svechkov, Ozzy Wiesblatt

Defensemen (7): Justin Barron, Nick Blankenburg, Roman Josi, Nick Perbix, Brady Skjei, Spencer Stastney, Adam Wilsby

Goaltenders (2): Justus Annunen, Juuse Saros

Injured Reserve (2): Nicolas Hague, Matthew Wood

Non-Roster (1): Luke Evangelista (awaiting immigration)

The Predators open their 2025-26 season presented by Regions Bank on Thursday against the Blue Jackets at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. CT; the game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network South and ESPN 102.5 The Game.

Single-game tickets for the Predators’ opening weekend against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 9 and Utah Mammoth on Oct. 11 – and all other 2025-26 home games at Bridgestone Arena – are now available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with full, half or quarter season tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats, or take advantage of the Preds 5-Game Plans that allow you to choose your five games and get two free! For more information about season ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2025-26 season, call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.

