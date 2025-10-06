Predators Set 2025-26 Opening Night Roster; Nashville Begins Season Against Columbus on Thursday

Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 6, 2025) - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced following Saturday’s preseason game vs. Carolina that the team has placed forward Matthew Wood (lower body) and defenseman Nicolas Hague (upper body) on injured reserve.

Nashville’s active roster ahead of its 2025-26 regular season opener on Thursday vs. Columbus consists of 22 players – 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. Click here for the complete roster, also listed below.

Forwards (13): Michael Bunting, Filip Forsberg, Erik Haula, Tyson Jost, Joakim Kemell, Jonathan Marchessault, Brady Martin, Michael McCarron, Ryan O’Reilly, Cole Smith, Steven Stamkos, Fedor Svechkov, Ozzy Wiesblatt

Defensemen (7): Justin Barron, Nick Blankenburg, Roman Josi, Nick Perbix, Brady Skjei, Spencer Stastney, Adam Wilsby

Goaltenders (2): Justus Annunen, Juuse Saros

Injured Reserve (2): Nicolas Hague, Matthew Wood

Non-Roster (1): Luke Evangelista (awaiting immigration)

The Predators open their 2025-26 season presented by Regions Bank on Thursday against the Blue Jackets at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. CT; the game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network South and ESPN 102.5 The Game.

