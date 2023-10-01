News Feed

Preseason Game Day: Preds at Lightning

Preds Bring NHL Hockey to Clarksville in Sold-Out Gold Star Showcase

Predators Assign Tanner Molendyk to Saskatoon

Nearly $20 Million in Upgrades, Renovations Await Preds fans at Bridgestone Arena in 2023-24

'Without Regions There's No Team': Preds Look to the Future with Historic Partner

Preds fall to Lightning 2-1 in OT

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Lightning

Preds Continue Strong Support Of Military Families At Gold Star Showcase

Nashville Predators and Hospitality Partner Delaware North Introduce New Menu Items at Bridgestone Arena for 2023-24 Season

Gold Medalist, Golfer, Girl Dad: Get to Know Gustav Nyquist

Predators Assign Seven to Respective Junior Teams, Reduce Roster to 54 Players

Predators Drop Preseason Doubleheader vs. Florida

Regions Bank Named the Official Bank of the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Panthers Doubleheader

Inside Preds Training Camp: Five Takeaways Thus Far

Cole Smith an Early Standout at Preds Training Camp: 'It's Hard Not to Like Him'

They Said It: Returning Preds Players Recap Day 2 of Training Camp

Five Questions Facing the Predators as Training Camp Begins

Predators Reduce Roster to 26 Players

Nashville Continues Preseason Play Against Carolina at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday

Nashville, Tenn. (October 1, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forwards Egor Afanasyev, Anthony Angello, Tye Felhaber, Carson Gicewicz, Joakim Kemell, Jachym Kondelik, Zachary L’Heureux, Navrin Mutter, Cal O’Reilly, Reid Schaefer, Fedor Svechkov, Kevin Wall and Jasper Weatherby; defensemen Kevin Gravel, Jordan Gross, Jake Livingstone, Griffin Luce, Jack Matier, Roland McKeown, Luke Prokop, Spencer Stastney, Keaton Thompson and Adam Wilsby; and goaltenders Yaroslav Askarov, Gustavs Grigals, Troy Grosenick and Dylan Wells to Milwaukee (AHL).

Forward Nolan Burke will remain in Nashville while recovering from off-season surgery.

Nashville’s training camp roster is now down to 26 players – 16 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. An updated roster can be found here.

After closing out their home-and-home set against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nashville’s preseason schedule continues Thursday by taking on the Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT; the game will be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com and broadcast on 102.5 The Game.

Ticket inventory is extremely limited for the 2023-24 season. The best way to secure seats and maximize benefits is by joining the Loyal Legion with a season ticket plan. Fans can secure Full, Half and Quarter Season Ticket locations TODAY by visiting NashvillePredators.com or calling 615-770-7800. To view the full schedule for the upcoming season, please visit NashvillePredators.com/Schedule.

