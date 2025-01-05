Predators Recall Kevin Gravel From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville Additionally Places Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon on IR

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 6, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the team has placed defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) on injured reserve.

Gravel, 32 (3/6/92), has one assist and a +2 rating in three games with the Predators this season. At the AHL level, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound left-shot blueliner is serving as captain of the Admirals for the second straight campaign and has recorded five points (1g-4a) in 25 appearances.

