Predators Reassign Andreas Englund to Milwaukee (AHL)

By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 17, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Andreas Englund from Milwaukee (AHL).

Englund, 29 (1/21/96), has played in 30 games for the Admirals this season, posting six points (2g-4a), 44 penalty minutes and a +2 rating. Englund has additionally recorded two multi-point outings this campaign, the most recent coming on Jan. 8 vs. Manitoba (1g-1a).

