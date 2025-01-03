Predators Prospect Report: January 3

The calendar has flipped to 2025, and the Predators prospect pool remains strong with a new year underway. A number of Preds prospects have been skating at the 2025 World Junior Championship, while others continue to find success across the minor leagues and collegiate ranks.

AHL:

A number of skaters who have helped produce offense for the Admirals are in Nashville with the Preds at the moment, but there are still plenty of stars at the AHL level with Milwaukee. The Ads currently sit fourth in the AHL's Central Division with 14 wins and 32 points in 28 games played.

Forward Kieffer Bellows leads the Ads with 12 goals and is second in points with 22, and he tallied twice on Dec. 27 at Chicago. Forward Joakim Kemell has 17 points with Milwaukee and recorded a two-goal effort on Dec. 28 at Chicago. Winger Ozzy Wiesblatt, who was recalled to Nashville on Jan. 2, was on a three-game point streak.