Predators Prospect Report: January 3

Get Up to Date On Nashville's Top Prospects Around the World

GettyImages-2191617298
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The calendar has flipped to 2025, and the Predators prospect pool remains strong with a new year underway. A number of Preds prospects have been skating at the 2025 World Junior Championship, while others continue to find success across the minor leagues and collegiate ranks.

Click here to view this week’s Preds Prospect Report and read below for more on Nashville’s developing talent around the world prior to games played on Jan. 3.

AHL:

A number of skaters who have helped produce offense for the Admirals are in Nashville with the Preds at the moment, but there are still plenty of stars at the AHL level with Milwaukee. The Ads currently sit fourth in the AHL's Central Division with 14 wins and 32 points in 28 games played.

Forward Kieffer Bellows leads the Ads with 12 goals and is second in points with 22, and he tallied twice on Dec. 27 at Chicago. Forward Joakim Kemell has 17 points with Milwaukee and recorded a two-goal effort on Dec. 28 at Chicago. Winger Ozzy Wiesblatt, who was recalled to Nashville on Jan. 2, was on a three-game point streak.

ECHL:

Goaltender Ethan Haider has stopped 95 of 107 shots in his past four starts, which resulted in a 3-1-0 record while minding the net for Atlanta. Haider owns a 10-6-0-1 record with the Gladiators this season.

CHL:

Defensemen Tanner Molendyk (Saskatoon, WHL) and Andrew Gibson (Sault Ste. Marie, OHL) saw their time with Canada at the 2025 World Junior Championships come to an end Thursday night as their team fell to Czechia in the Quarterfinals. Molendyk and Gibson combined to form Canada's top defensive pair in the tournament.

Forward Joey Willis (Saginaw, OHL) and Team USA continue their quest for Gold at the World Juniors; Willis has a pair of assists for the Americans at the tournament.

NCAA:

Teddy Stiga (Boston College) is also skating for Team USA at the World Juniors and has a pair of helpers for his club.

European Prospects:

A trio of Preds prospects - David Edstrom, Felix Nilsson and Viggo Gustafsson - are representing Sweden at the World Juniors, and all have found the scoresheet. Edstrom has four points (2g-2a) in Sweden's first five World Junior Championship games, including a goal in the quarterfinals on Jan. 2 vs. Latvia.

