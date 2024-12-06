Predators Prospect Report: December 6

Hockey seasons all across the world are well underway with the month of December having arrived, and a number of Predators prospects are enjoying success in their respective leagues.

Click here to view this week’s Preds prospect report and read below for more on Nashville’s developing talent around the world as of Dec. 4.

AHL:

The Milwaukee Admirals currently sit second in the Central Division of the American Hockey League, and a good part of their 11-4-1-2 record is thanks to the play of Vinnie Hinostroza. As of Dec. 4, the veteran forward leads the AHL in points (26) and assists (18) and is tied for a share of the Milwaukee lead in goals (8).

Winger Reid Schafer is tied for first on Milwaukee in goals (8), and he recorded four assists on Nov. 24 vs. Cleveland, a career high. Forward Joakim Kemell has four points (1g-3a) in his last six games and recorded a three-game point streak from Nov. 10-16 (1g-2a).