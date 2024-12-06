Predators Prospect Report: December 6

Get Up to Date On Nashville's Top Prospects Around the World

GettyImages-2187899095 (1)
By Brooks Bratten
By Brooks Bratten

Hockey seasons all across the world are well underway with the month of December having arrived, and a number of Predators prospects are enjoying success in their respective leagues.

Click here to view this week’s Preds prospect report and read below for more on Nashville’s developing talent around the world as of Dec. 4.

AHL:

The Milwaukee Admirals currently sit second in the Central Division of the American Hockey League, and a good part of their 11-4-1-2 record is thanks to the play of Vinnie Hinostroza. As of Dec. 4, the veteran forward leads the AHL in points (26) and assists (18) and is tied for a share of the Milwaukee lead in goals (8).

Winger Reid Schafer is tied for first on Milwaukee in goals (8), and he recorded four assists on Nov. 24 vs. Cleveland, a career high. Forward Joakim Kemell has four points (1g-3a) in his last six games and recorded a three-game point streak from Nov. 10-16 (1g-2a).

ECHL:

The Atlanta Gladiators sit last in the South Division of the ECHL, but goaltender Ethan Haider was named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Week on Nov. 25 after going 2-0-0 with a 0.99 goals-against average and a .986 save percentage.

CHL:

Preds prospect Joey Willis has been on an offensive tear as of late while skating for Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League. The forward was named to USA Hockey's World Junior Championship preliminary roster and is second on Saginaw and tied for 13th in the OHL in goals (16). He has six points in his last four games (3g-3a) and posted 18 points (10g-8a) during a five-game span from Nov. 13-22.

NCAA:

In his first season with the University of Minnesota, Matthew Wood is impressing the pundits. The forward was named to Canada's World Junior Championship Selection Camp and is tied for eighth among NCAA skaters in points (18). He has already surpassed his assist total (14) from last season (12) and recorded a four-game point streak from Nov. 14-23 (1g-4a).

European Prospects:

Three Swedes - David Edstrom, Felix Nilsson and Viggo Gustafsson - were all named to their country’s World Junior Championship roster this week. Edstrom tallied his fourth goal of the season with Frolunda of the SHL.

