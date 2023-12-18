Predators Players Spread Good Cheer at Annual Foundation Holiday Party

Nashville Predators games may be loud, but as the nearly 100 children from the Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee tore into their presents at the Preds Foundation’s Hockey Holidays Party on Sunday, it may have been just a hair louder.

From bicycles to tablets, Barbie dolls and Spider-Man action figures, each unwrapped gift elicited a response bigger than the one before, until all that remained were piles of presents and discarded wrapping accouterments strewn across the Lexus Lounge floor.

The fervor was certainly a new experience for Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier, who joined teammates Colton Sissons and Dante Fabbro for his first taste of the annual holiday tradition.

“They told me the kids get excited,” Carrier laughed. “Obviously, it's a bit chaotic, but everybody's having fun, everybody's enjoying themselves, and I'm really glad they asked me to do it because I'm really excited to be here.”