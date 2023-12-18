Predators Players Spread Good Cheer at Annual Foundation Holiday Party

Sissons, Fabbro & Carrier Distribute Over 500 Gifts to Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee Children at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday

HockeyHolidays11.17.23-2

© Kaitlyn Hungerford

By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

Nashville Predators games may be loud, but as the nearly 100 children from the Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee tore into their presents at the Preds Foundation’s Hockey Holidays Party on Sunday, it may have been just a hair louder.

From bicycles to tablets, Barbie dolls and Spider-Man action figures, each unwrapped gift elicited a response bigger than the one before, until all that remained were piles of presents and discarded wrapping accouterments strewn across the Lexus Lounge floor.

The fervor was certainly a new experience for Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier, who joined teammates Colton Sissons and Dante Fabbro for his first taste of the annual holiday tradition.

“They told me the kids get excited,” Carrier laughed. “Obviously, it's a bit chaotic, but everybody's having fun, everybody's enjoying themselves, and I'm really glad they asked me to do it because I'm really excited to be here.”

Carrier’s excitement no doubt paled in comparison to the elation felt by Sunday’s guests of honor, who were treated to a skate on the Bridgestone Arena ice, plenty of cookies to decorate and good food to eat, as well as photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus and Santa GNASH.

Of course, there were presents to unwrap as well, and thanks to the generosity of the Predators players, front-office staff, media members and partners Shell and Kroger, each deserving child left Bridgestone Arena on Sunday literally dragging a sack load of gifts out with them.

JR106986
JAR08867
JAR09014
JAR09031
JAR09186
JAR09173
JAR09107
JAR09004
JAR08918
JAR08902
JAR09024
JR107589
JR107594
JR107563
JR107518
JR107512
JR107481
JR107419
JAR08753
JR107462
JR107394
JR106969
JR106967
JR106831
JR106962
JR106845
JR106896
JR107382
JAR09284
JR107377
JAR09238
JR107341
JR107340
JR107294
JR107339
JR107203
JR107244
JR107202
JR107083
JR107087
JR107595
JR107106
JR107189
JR107088
JR107017
JAR09237
JR107016
JAR09236
JAR08875
JAR09106
JAR09205
JAR09235
JAR09082
JAR08779
JAR08769
JAR08824
/

Preds Foundation Hockey Holidays Party

Photos from the Nashville Predators Foundation Hockey Holidays Party at Bridgestone Arena on Dec. 17, 2023. Photos by John Russell.

For Sissons, who has been participating in the Foundation’s holiday party for several years now, the joy of watching each child get the holiday they deserve has never faded.

“I’ve been fortunate to do this for a number of years now,” he said. “And I’m really happy that Dante and Alex joined me this year… It's pretty fulfilling, especially around the holidays. It makes us feel good and makes them feel good, and everybody leaves happy.”

After another successful gift-giving extravaganza, that happiness was no doubt felt from the Foundation’s side as well.

“It’s always just seeing the kids' faces when they open their gifts and see that they got exactly what they wished for,” Senior Community Relations Coordinator Abby Helper said. “For a lot of these kids, their Christmas might not be what they hoped it would be. And so we're able to make it happen for them, and that's just the best part.”

Click here to learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee.

News Feed

Predators Season Ticket Citizens Enjoy Unforgettable SMASHVILLE Road Trip Experience

Predators Season Ticket Citizens Enjoy Unforgettable SMASHVILLE Road Trip Experience
Predators Complete Perfect Back-to-Back Set in 3-1 Win Over Capitals

Predators Complete Perfect Back-to-Back Set in 3-1 Win Over Capitals
Nashville Predators and Jack Daniel’s Partner to Bring Barrel Tree to Bridgestone Arena

Nashville Predators and Jack Daniel’s Partner to Bring Barrel Tree to Bridgestone Arena
GAME DAY: Capitals vs. Preds, Dec. 16

GAME DAY: Capitals vs. Preds, Dec. 16
Forsberg Nets Second-Consecutive OT-Winner as Predators Defeat Hurricanes 6-5

Forsberg Nets Second-Consecutive OT-Winner as Predators Defeat Hurricanes 6-5
GAME DAY: Preds at Hurricanes, Dec. 15

GAME DAY: Preds at Hurricanes, Dec. 15
Predators 2023 First Round Picks Wood, Molendyk Named to Team Canada's Final World Juniors Roster

Predators 2023 First Round Picks Wood, Molendyk Named to Team Canada's Final World Juniors Roster
Bridgestone Arena Ranks in the Top Five U.S. Arenas and Earns CMA Touring Award Nomination

Bridgestone Arena Ranks in the Top Five U.S. Arenas and Earns CMA Touring Award Nomination
In His Own Words: The Voice of the Predators Reflects on 25 Years & 2,000 Calls

In His Own Words: The Voice of the Predators Reflects on 25 Years & 2,000 Calls
Forsberg Sets Franchise Overtime Goals Record as Predators Defeat Flyers 3-2

Forsberg Sets Franchise Overtime Goals Record as Predators Defeat Flyers 3-2
Preds Prospects Kulonummi, Kiiskinen Invited to Finnish National Junior Team Selection Camp

Preds Prospects Kulonummi, Kiiskinen Invited to Finnish National Junior Team Selection Camp
GAME DAY: Flyers vs. Preds, Dec. 12

GAME DAY: Flyers vs. Preds, Dec. 12
Nashville Predators & Affiliated Entities Support Tornado Relief Efforts for Middle Tennessee Community

Nashville Predators & Affiliated Entities Support Tornado Relief Efforts for Middle Tennessee Community
Sissons Tallies Twice in Predators 2-1 Win Over Canadiens

Sissons Tallies Twice in Predators 2-1 Win Over Canadiens
GAME DAY: Preds at Canadiens, Dec. 10

GAME DAY: Preds at Canadiens, Dec. 10
Predators Frustrated in 4-0 Loss to Maple Leafs

Predators Frustrated in 4-0 Loss to Maple Leafs
GAME DAY: Preds at Maple Leafs, Dec. 9

GAME DAY: Preds at Maple Leafs, Dec. 9
Predators Assign Foudy, Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Assign Foudy, Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL)