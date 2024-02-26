Predators Defeat Ducks, 4-2, Complete Historic Five-Game Road Sweep

Nashville Improves to 32-25-2, Kicks Off Five-Game Homestand on Tuesday Against Ottawa

ANA Capper
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

Four is good, but five is even better.

Four different Nashville skaters scored and Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves as the Predators defeated the Anaheim Ducks, 4-2, on Sunday to complete a perfect five-game road trip and a perfect back-to-back set.

The sweep was especially satisfying following a two-game home slate last week that left the Predators both frustrated and eager to prove their postseason pedigree. 

“I think last week was a good wake up call for us,” Lankinen said. “We kind of realized what we need to do to be a winning team and this was a huge, huge week for us playing some good opponents on the road. It was a tough road trip, so we’re feeling good, but still being humble and keeping working on ourselves. So, we're looking forward to what's coming next.”

“I think we were really playing for each other through this stretch of games, and it was a really gutsy effort tonight,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “It’s hard back-to-back and at the end of a road trip, you can lose your focus. So, we're growing as a group and we're growing together. It was a good trip and we go home and have a tough week ahead.”

The win marks the first time in franchise history the Predators have gone undefeated during a road trip of at least five games and moved the team to 32-25-2 on the campaign and 18-10-2 on the road. 

QUICK HITS

No. 32 Stands Tall

He may not see as much ice time as his Predators counterpart, but in his second start of Nashville’s five-game trip, Lankinen answered the bell once again.

Turning away 29 shots, the Finnish netminder collected his eighth win of the season and the second in his last two starts.

“He was a stud tonight,” forward Michael McCarron said. “He's actually been great all year for us, coming in in big games and key moments and making key saves. It was a heck of a game from him tonight.” 

“I love how the guys battled in front of me, and it's been like that all year,” Lankinen said. “I feel like if we play a 60-minute game it doesn't matter what the score is after one or two periods. Guys try to grind it out. Like tonight, we scored a couple big goals, so that makes the goalie’s job a little easier. And when it comes to my own game, I think I've been feeling pretty good all year, and I keep building on it. I feel like my game is in a better spot than it has ever been. I’ve put a lot of time and effort in with [Goalie Coach Ben Vanderklok] and I'm happy that the results are coming my way as well.”

Fourth Line Frenzy

During a pivotal moment in the game, Nashville’s fourth line of McCarron, Kiefer Sherwood and Cole Smith came up big once again.

Netting his first game-winning tally of the season, McCarron established a career high in goals (8) and recorded the third point in his last five games (1g-2a), while Sherwood picked up his ninth assist of the campaign and the fifth point (2g-3a) in as many games.

McCarron’s game-winner was the third to come from Nashville’s fourth line during the five-game trip, with Sherwood netting one in San Jose and Smith scoring the winner in Vegas.

“They've been great, and they've been our identity here through this trip,” Brunette said. “They're relentless, they're on pucks, they're long, they’re fast and they have some skill. And I think they set the tone of a lot of our games on this trip. And again, it’s so important for our group. We're getting some secondary scoring. The big line has been great all year, and [Forsberg] scored a big goal tonight, but it's nice to see those other lines starting to come a little bit.”

At the conclusion of the trip, the trio combined for nine points (4g-5a) overall.

Empty-Net Nyquist

Gustav Nyquist tallied his third empty-net goal of the road trip on Sunday and collected his fifth point in as many games (3g-2a).

The forward now has 46 points (15g-31a) in 59 games.

Two for Scoresberg

Tallying a goal and an assist in back-to-back games, Forsberg recorded his 19th multi-point outing of the season.

The forward now has 59 points (28-31) in as many games this season.

Roman ‘Opening-Goal’ Josi

Nashville’s captain opened the scoring with his 12th goal of the season.

Per NHL PR, Josi tied Ryan Johansen and Jason Arnott (both at 21) for the ninth-most game-opening goals in Predators history.

UP NEXT

The Predators kick off a five-game homestand on Tuesday when they face the Ottawa Senators at Bridgestone Arena. Click here to get tickets.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

NOTES

  • Egor Afanasyev, Tyson Barrie and Denis Gurianov were scratched and did not skate in Sunday’s game.

News Feed

GAME DAY: Preds at Ducks, Feb. 25

Forsberg Becomes Nashville's Second All-Time Scoring Leader as Predators Defeat Sharks, 4-2

Predators Recall Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Preds at Sharks, Feb. 24

Predators Reassign Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Celebrate Impact of Franchise's Black Players as Black History Month Continues

Predators Collect Third-Straight Win in 4-1 Victory Over Kings

Nashville Predators Alum Blake Geoffrion Returns to Bridgestone Arena on April 9 with Author Sam Jefferies to Promote New Book

Novak Heats Up as Predators Postseason Push Continues

GAME DAY: Preds at Kings, Feb. 22

Predators Power Past Golden Knights in 5-3 Win

GAME DAY: Preds at Golden Knights, Feb. 20

Predators Recall Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Reassign Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL)

'This Is Only the Beginning': McCarron Looking Forward to Future with Predators After Inking Two-Year Deal

Predators Ice Bounce-Back Effort in 5-2 Win Over Blues

GAME DAY: Preds at Blues, Feb. 17

An Advocate for Foster Care, O'Reilly Spends Impactful Day with Children from Tennessee Kids Belong