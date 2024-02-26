Predators Defeat Ducks, 4-2, Complete Historic Five-Game Road Sweep

Four is good, but five is even better.

Four different Nashville skaters scored and Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves as the Predators defeated the Anaheim Ducks, 4-2, on Sunday to complete a perfect five-game road trip and a perfect back-to-back set.

The sweep was especially satisfying following a two-game home slate last week that left the Predators both frustrated and eager to prove their postseason pedigree.

“I think last week was a good wake up call for us,” Lankinen said. “We kind of realized what we need to do to be a winning team and this was a huge, huge week for us playing some good opponents on the road. It was a tough road trip, so we’re feeling good, but still being humble and keeping working on ourselves. So, we're looking forward to what's coming next.”

“I think we were really playing for each other through this stretch of games, and it was a really gutsy effort tonight,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “It’s hard back-to-back and at the end of a road trip, you can lose your focus. So, we're growing as a group and we're growing together. It was a good trip and we go home and have a tough week ahead.”

The win marks the first time in franchise history the Predators have gone undefeated during a road trip of at least five games and moved the team to 32-25-2 on the campaign and 18-10-2 on the road.

QUICK HITS

No. 32 Stands Tall

He may not see as much ice time as his Predators counterpart, but in his second start of Nashville’s five-game trip, Lankinen answered the bell once again.

Turning away 29 shots, the Finnish netminder collected his eighth win of the season and the second in his last two starts.