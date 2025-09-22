Predators Cut Training Camp Roster to 54 Players

Nashville Hosts Tampa Bay on Tuesday; Gold Star Showcase Presented by Ticketmaster Set for Thursday at F&M Bank Arena

Nashville Predators jersey logo
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Sept. 22, 2025) - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forwards Hiroki Gojsic (Kelowna/WHL) and Viktor Norringer (Muskegon/USHL), defenseman Alex Huang (Chicoutimi/QMJHL) and goaltender Jakub Milota (Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL) to their respective junior clubs. Additionally, the Predators have released forward Alex Kostov and defenseman Hayden Barch from their amateur tryout agreements.

Nashville’s training camp roster is now at 54 players – 29 forwards, 19 defensemen and six goaltenders. Click here for an updated training camp roster.

Following two victories in Sunday’s split-squad doubleheader against the Florida Panthers, the Nashville Predators’ preseason presented by Ticketmaster continues Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena for a 7 p.m. CT meeting with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game will be streamed on NashvillePredators.com (geo-restricted to in-market viewers only) and broadcast on 102.5 The Game; tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Nashville will also host the third annual Gold Star Showcase presented by Ticketmaster, an intrasquad game between Predators players benefiting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The military-themed contest will recognize the facility’s close proximity to Fort Campbell and incorporate members of the military in the team’s game presentation. A portion of all ticket sales from the game will be donated to the SOWF, a nonprofit organization that empowers families of fallen Special Operations Personnel and service members awarded the Medal of Honor.

