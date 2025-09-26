Predators Cut Training Camp Roster to 52 Players

Nashville, Tenn. (Sept. 26, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned defenseman Cameron Reid to the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers. Additionally, the Predators have released defenseman Scott Harrington from his professional tryout agreement.

Nashville’s training camp roster is now at 52 players – 29 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goaltenders. Click here for an updated training camp roster.

The Predators took the ice on Thursday for the third annual Gold Star Showcase presented by Ticketmaster, an intrasquad game between Predators players benefiting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn. Nashville will travel to Tampa Bay and Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 27 and Sunday, Sept. 28, respectively, for its only road games of the preseason. The Predators will conclude their preseason by hosting the Hurricanes on Oct. 4 at Bridgestone Arena at 3 p.m. CT.

