Predators Claim Tyson Jost On Waivers From Carolina; Assign Reid Schaefer to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 1, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has claimed forward Tyson Jost (JOHST) on waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes. Additionally, the Predators have assigned forward Reid Schaefer to Milwaukee (AHL).

Nashville’s training camp roster remains at 28 players – 16 forwards, 10 defensemen and two goaltenders. Click here for an updated training camp roster.

Jost, 27 (3/14/98), tallied nine points (4g-5a), a +2 rating and 46 hits in 39 games for the Hurricanes in 2024-25. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound forward also recorded four goals and nine points in 14 games for the AHL’s Chicago Wolves.

Originally selected by Colorado in the first round (10th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Jost has skatedin 495 career NHL games with the Avalanche, Wild, Sabres and Hurricanes since making his debut in 2016-17, recording 149 points (61g-88a). Jost posted a career-high 26 points (11g-15a) during the 2018-19 season with Colorado and has eclipsed the 20-point mark on five different occasions. He has also played in 46 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, all of which came from 2018-22 with Colorado and Minnesota. Prior to turning pro, the St. Albert, Alta., native spent one season at the University of North Dakota in 2016-17, collecting 35 points (16g-19a) in 33 games en route to earning NCHC All-Rookie Team honors. Internationally, he has represented his native Canada multiple times, winning gold at the 2015 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and earning silver at the 2017 World Junior Championship and 2019 World Championship.

Following this weekend’s back-to-back in Tampa Bay and Carolina, the Predators have one game remaining on their preseason schedule, an Oct. 4 contest vs. the Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. CT; the game will be streamed on NashvillePredators.com and broadcast on 102.5 The Game.

