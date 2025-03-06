Predators Claim Jakub Vrana, Jordan Oesterle On Waivers

Nashville, Tenn. (March 6, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has claimed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers from the Washington Capitals and defenseman Jordan Oesterle on waivers from the Boston Bruins.

Vrana, 29 (2/28/96), has 11 points (7g-4a) and a +6 rating in 26 games with the Capitals this season.The 6-foot, 197-pound forward has scored three game-winning goals for the Eastern Conference-leading Capitals, and three of his seven tallies on the season have come on the power play. Originally selected by Washington in the first round (13th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Vrana won the 2018 Stanley Cup as a member of the Capitals with Trotz as his head coach. He owns 220 points (117g-103a) in 393 career NHL games with Washington, Detroit and St. Louis, posting a career-high 52 points (25g-27a) in 2019-20 for the Capitals.

Oesterle, 32 (6/25/92), has six points (1g-5a), 20 hits and 37 blocked shots in 17:36 of average ice time through 22 games with the Bruins in 2024-25. He scored his first goal of the season on Tuesday vs. Nashville, a 6-3 win for the Predators. Undrafted, the 6-foot, 181-pound blueliner has skated in 393 career NHL games with the Oilers, Blackhawks, Coyotes, Red Wings, Flames and Bruins since making his League debut in 2014-15, recording 92 points (20g-72a). The Dearborn Heights, Mich., native posted career highs in goals (6), assists (14) and points (20) during the 2018-19 campaign with Arizona.

