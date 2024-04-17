Predators Captain Roman Josi Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Award Given to NHL Player Who Best Exemplifies 'Leadership Qualities On and Off the Ice' & 'Has Made a Significant Humanitarian Contribution to his Community'

GettyImages-1246513537

© John Russell

By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

On the ice, Roman Josi is a fierce competitor, an invaluable teammate and - as all Nashville Predators opponents have come to find out - a force to be reckoned with.

Off the ice, however, Nashville’s captain has proven just as impactful.

On Wednesday, Josi was recognized accordingly with a nomination for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and who has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.”

The description couldn’t match No. 59 any closer.

Since his NHL career began in 2011, Josi has used his platform to spearhead social initiatives, generate awareness and affect positive change in Middle Tennessee.

“I think there are a lot of different inspirations I’ve had over my career,” Josi said. “Obviously, coming to play for the Preds, they were always a massive part of the community and always helped out in the community. I think as a young kid, you see that and it kind of sticks to you right away.”

Since his arrival in the Music City over a decade ago, few organizations have gotten as close to Josi’s heart - or have benefitted quite as immensely from his support - as Best Buddies, a non-profit working to end the social, physical and economic isolation of people and families living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

First introduced to Best Buddies by then Head Coach Barry Trotz, whose son Nolan was diagnosed with Down Syndrome at birth, Josi quickly fell in love with the organization and its mission.

Years later, he would have a direct hand in kick-starting the organization’s elementary school program, a first of its kind not just in Tennessee, but the entire country.

“He really saw that friendship was this lifelong need and helped fund our elementary school program,” Best Buddies Tennessee State Director Will Macon said. “We piloted it here in Nashville, because of Roman’s generosity and it’s since become a national program with hundreds of chapters across the country. And really, it was Roman’s idea and investment that helped Tennessee and Nashville become the first Best Buddies office to have that program.”

Best Buddies TN State Director Talks Josi's Impact

In 2023, Josi committed to an annual $30,000 contribution for the next five years, a commitment that will see a total of $150,000 go toward the elementary school program and its many deserving participants.

“If you have friends, it’s hard to know what you’re missing,” Macon said. “It’s something we take for granted, because not many of us have had difficulty finding friends. But for people with intellectual disabilities, they face more isolation and loneliness. Roman’s support over the next five years is going to allow us to fill that fundamental human need for a lot of people.”

Josi’s charitable donations have impacted not only Best Buddies, but organizations all over Middle Tennessee as well.

Since 2016, he’s donated over $310,000 to the Predators Foundation, which has served the needs of the community since 1998 by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth-oriented organizations.

Several of those organizations have benefited greatly, thanks to Josi’s contributions over the years. They include but are certainly not limited to: Compassion International ($50,000), Second Harvest Food Bank ($20,000), Home Street Home Ministries ($20,000), Angel Heart Farm ($15,000) and Wags & Walks Nashville ($5,000).

Josi has also contributed countless hours of his time.

Since 2017, he’s personally welcomed a different ‘Buddy Duo’ to Bridgestone Arena ahead of every Predators home game.

GettyImages-1187047630

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 7: Roman Josi #59 of the Nashville Predators and P.K. Subban #76 of the New Jersey Devils pose with Blueline Buddies Reyvonn, left, and his Big Brother Dan McCorkle along with Metro Police Captain Harmon Hunsicker and his wife Melissa at Bridgestone Arena on December 7, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

© John Russell

When P.K. Subban left the Predators via trade in 2019, Josi made sure the defenseman’s impactful Blueline Buddies program continued to thrive in his absence, which it fortunately has to this day.

Josi has additionally volunteered with a number of different organizations and initiatives, including Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, Angel Heart Farm, Wags & Walks Nashville and the Nashville Pride Parade.

“While being the captain of a team and getting ready to play, he just makes every single person there feel like they’re the most important person,” Macon said. “And when people see what he’s doing and the way he treats people, that affects the way they treat people. I just don’t know many people like him.”

This season, Josi headed up yet another social initiative, serving as the Predators ambassador for the CORE (Creating Opportunities for Racial Equality) Program presented by Bridgestone, an initiative which introduces the game of hockey to new players ages 5 to 9 at no cost.

As a father of two, the importance of the program is not lost on Josi.

“Being out there, learning how to be a great teammate, making new friends, being a team player and just having the opportunity to do that - to be a part of a sport and part of a group - it’s really important,” Josi said. “And I see that with my own kids now, so that was really cool to be a part of this year.”

CORE 10.27.23-6
CORE 10.27.23-9
CORE 10.27.23-24
CORE 10.27.23-4
CORE 10.27.23-35
CORE 10.27.23-32
CORE 10.27.23-33
CORE 10.27.23-34
CORE 10.27.23-25
CORE 10.27.23-31
CORE 10.27.23-30
CORE 10.27.23-23
CORE 10.27.23-28
CORE 10.27.23-29
CORE 10.27.23-27
CORE 10.27.23-19
CORE 10.27.23-26
CORE 10.27.23-22
CORE 10.27.23-8
CORE 10.27.23-16
CORE 10.27.23-21
CORE 10.27.23-20
CORE 10.27.23-15
CORE 10.27.23-18
CORE 10.27.23-17
CORE 10.27.23-14
CORE 10.27.23-2
CORE 10.27.23-11
CORE 10.27.23-12
CORE 10.27.23-13
CORE 10.27.23-10
CORE 10.27.23-5
CORE 10.27.23-1
CORE 10.27.23-7
CORE 10.27.23-3
/

CORE Program Skate With Roman Josi

Photos from Roman Josi's skate with the CORE program as part of Community Relations Week presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee on Friday, Oct. 27. Photos by Kaitlyn Hungerford.

Josi on Partnership with Best Buddies, CORE Program

Of course, Josi’s charitable endeavors only make up half of his King Clancy nod.

For the other half - the part about leadership qualities on and off the ice - just ask any of Josi’s teammates for their take:

“He's a leader for a reason, and he comes in and shows up to work every day striving to be better - I think when you have your leader doing that, it just kind of bleeds through the team,” defenseman Dante Fabbro said. “Everyone wants to come in and be better, and he kind of spearheaded the whole thing… He's definitely someone that a lot of guys look up to in this locker room and strive to be like.”

“It’s huge,” goaltender Juuse Saros said. “I think especially as a young guy, it was pretty easy to come into this locker room when he was in here with guys like [Pekka Rinne]. I feel like that's a big part for everyone to feel welcomed right away, when you have a leader like that… And obviously that goes a long way.”

Josi is one of 32 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees selected by their respective clubs.

If Josi wins the award, he’ll join Rinne (2021) as the second Predators nominee to do so. Past Predators nominees include Saros, Luke Kunin, Subban and Mike Fisher.

The winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by Commissioner Gary Bettman and, for the first time, former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award. 

In determining the winner, the selection committee will consider the criteria of a nominee’s inspiration, involvement, and impact to positively benefit his community. 

The nominee with the most votes will be named the winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. New this year, the winner will also be eligible to elect that his Club receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

Related Content

Michael McCarron Nominated for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

News Feed

17th Annual Preds Foundation Wine Festival Raises Nearly $100,000 for Charitable Causes in Middle Tennessee

Lauzon Breaks NHL Hits Record as Predators Fall to Penguins, 4-2

GAME DAY: Preds at Penguins, April 15

Nashville Jr. Preds 16U Girls and 18U Boys Earn Tournament Championships

Playoff Bound & Performing Better Than Ever, the Predators Point to Andrew Brunette: 'He Deserves a Ton of Credit'

Josi, Novak Power Predators to 6-4 Win Over Blue Jackets

Predators Reassign Troy Grosenick to Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Blue Jackets vs. Preds, April 13

Forsberg Breaks Predators Single-Season Goals Record, Notches 10th Career Hat Trick in 5-1 Win Over Blackhawks

Predators Recall Troy Grosenick from Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Preds at Blackhawks, April 12

In Smashville, the Seventh Man Has Loomed Large & Loud for 25 Years

Bridgestone Arena Nominated for Academy of Country Music Arena of the Year Award

After Clinching Playoffs, Relentless Preds Hungry for Postseason Action: 'We're Just Getting Started'

Predators Clinch Spot in 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs; Single-Game Tickets on Sale Thursday, April 11

Predators Clinch 2024 Playoff Berth in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Jets

Behind the Design: Predators Pride Night Jerseys a Celebration of Community, Inclusivity

GAME DAY: Jets vs. Preds, April 9