Predators Assign Two Players to Respective Junior Teams; Reduce Roster to 56 Players

Nashville, Tenn. (September 26, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forward Hiroki Gojsic (Kelowna/WHL) and defenseman Andrew Gibson (Sault Ste. Marie/OHL) to their respective junior teams.

Nashville’s training camp roster is now down to 56 players – 31 forwards, 19 defensemen and six goaltenders. An updated roster can be viewed here.

