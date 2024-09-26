Predators Assign Two Players to Respective Junior Teams; Reduce Roster to 56 Players

predhead
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (September 26, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forward Hiroki Gojsic (Kelowna/WHL) and defenseman Andrew Gibson (Sault Ste. Marie/OHL) to their respective junior teams.

Nashville’s training camp roster is now down to 56 players – 31 forwards, 19 defensemen and six goaltenders. An updated roster can be viewed here.

Single-game tickets for the Predators’ home opener against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 10, and all other 2024-25 home games at Bridgestone Arena, are now available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with Full, Half or Quarter Season Tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of the newly released Preds Mix Plan that allows you to choose six-or-more games, score $10 of GNASH cash per seat and much more. For information about season-ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2024-25 season, please call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving Preds ticket offers directly to your phone.

