Predators Assign Tanner Molendyk to Saskatoon

Nashville, Tenn. (September 29, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned defenseman Tanner Molendyk to Saskatoon (WHL).

Nashville’s training camp roster is now down to 53 players – 29 forwards, 18 defensemen and six goaltenders. An updated roster is attached.

The Predators continue their preseason slate on the road tomorrow at 4 p.m. CT against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game will be streamed on NashvillePredators.com and broadcast on 102.5 The Game.

Ticket inventory is extremely limited for the 2023-24 season. The best way to secure seats and maximize benefits is by joining the Loyal Legion with a season ticket plan. Fans can secure Full, Half and Quarter Season Ticket locations TODAY by visiting NashvillePredators.com or calling 615-770-7800. To view the full schedule for the upcoming season, please visit NashvillePredators.com/Schedule.