Preds Bring NHL Hockey to Clarksville in Sold-Out Gold Star Showcase

Nearly $20 Million in Upgrades, Renovations Await Preds fans at Bridgestone Arena in 2023-24

'Without Regions There's No Team': Preds Look to the Future with Historic Partner

Preds fall to Lightning 2-1 in OT

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Lightning

Preds Continue Strong Support Of Military Families At Gold Star Showcase

Nashville Predators and Hospitality Partner Delaware North Introduce New Menu Items at Bridgestone Arena for 2023-24 Season

Gold Medalist, Golfer, Girl Dad: Get to Know Gustav Nyquist

Predators Assign Seven to Respective Junior Teams, Reduce Roster to 54 Players

Predators Drop Preseason Doubleheader vs. Florida

Regions Bank Named the Official Bank of the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Panthers Doubleheader

Inside Preds Training Camp: Five Takeaways Thus Far

Cole Smith an Early Standout at Preds Training Camp: 'It's Hard Not to Like Him'

They Said It: Returning Preds Players Recap Day 2 of Training Camp

Five Questions Facing the Predators as Training Camp Begins

Nashville Predators to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Predators 2023-24 Training Camp Primer

Predators Assign Tanner Molendyk to Saskatoon

Nashville Continues its Preseason Tomorrow Night at Tampa Bay

By Press Release

Nashville, Tenn. (September 29, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned defenseman Tanner Molendyk to Saskatoon (WHL).

Nashville’s training camp roster is now down to 53 players – 29 forwards, 18 defensemen and six goaltenders. An updated roster is attached.

The Predators continue their preseason slate on the road tomorrow at 4 p.m. CT against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game will be streamed on NashvillePredators.com and broadcast on 102.5 The Game.

Ticket inventory is extremely limited for the 2023-24 season. The best way to secure seats and maximize benefits is by joining the Loyal Legion with a season ticket plan. Fans can secure Full, Half and Quarter Season Ticket locations TODAY by visiting NashvillePredators.com or calling 615-770-7800. To view the full schedule for the upcoming season, please visit NashvillePredators.com/Schedule.