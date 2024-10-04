Predators Assign Nick Blankenburg to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (October 4, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned defenseman Nick Blankenburg to Milwaukee (AHL).

Nashville’s training camp roster is now down to 24 players, excluding those designated as non-roster – 13 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders. An updated roster is available here.

The Predators moved to 2-2-0 in the preseason following Wednesday’s 6-4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C. A total of 12 different Nashville skaters recorded a point in the win, led by two each from Roman Josi (2a) and Jonathan Marchessault (2a). Nashville closes out the preseason with two more games, starting tomorrow at Bridgestone Arena against Carolina (4 p.m. CT) and Monday at Tampa Bay (6 p.m. CT).

Single-game tickets for the Predators’ home opener against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 10, and all other 2024-25 home games at Bridgestone Arena, are now available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with Full, Half or Quarter Season Tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of the newly released Preds Mix Plan that allows you to choose six-or-more games, score $10 of GNASH cash per seat and much more. For information about season-ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2024-25 season, please call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving Preds ticket offers directly to your phone.