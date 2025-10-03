Predators Assign L'Heureux, Molendyk to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 3, 2025) –Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forward Zachary L’Heureux and defenseman Tanner Molendyk to Milwaukee (AHL).

Nashville’s training camp roster is now at 25 players – 15 forwards, eight defensemen and twogoaltenders. Click here for an updated training camp roster.

Following last weekend’s back-to-back in Tampa Bay and Carolina, the Predators will play their final preseason game tomorrow vs. the Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. CT; the game will be streamed on NashvillePredators.com and broadcast on 102.5 The Game.

