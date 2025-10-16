Predators Assign Joakim Kemell to Milwaukee (AHL)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 9: Joakim Kemell #25 of the Nashville Predators skates against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL game at Bridgestone Arena on October 9, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

© John Russell

By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 16, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forward Joakim Kemell to Milwaukee (AHL).

