Predators Acquire Ryder Rolston From Chicago

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 27, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired forward Ryder Rolston from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations.

Rolston, 23 (10/31/01), has skated in six games for the Blackhawks’ AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, in his second AHL season. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound forward picked up his lone point of the season with a goal on Oct. 26 at Manitoba. In 2023-24, his rookie AHL season, he tallied 19 points (10g-9a) in 62 games with Rockford.

Originally drafted by Colorado in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Rolston skated in 93 games for the University of Notre Dame from 2020-23, accumulating 53 points (18g-35a). In his sophomore season (2021-22), he tallied NCAA individual highs in goals (10), assists (17) and points (27). Prior to his time at Notre Dame, Rolston skated in 42 games for the Waterloo Blackhawks of the USHL, where he recorded 16 goals and 17 assists. Rolston also played with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program from 2017-19, collecting 70 points (46g-24a). He is the son of former NHL player and Stanley Cup champion Brian Rolston.

