Predators Acquire Michael Bunting, Fourth-Round Pick in 2026 NHL Draft From Pittsburgh

Bunting, Veteran of 326 Career Games, Was Named to NHL's All-Rookie Team in 2021-22

24-25_TradeGraphicTemp_bunting_2568 x 1444
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (March 5, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired forward Michael Bunting and Pittsburgh’s fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Penguins in exchange for forward Tommy Novak and defenseman Luke Schenn.

Bunting, 29 (9/17/95), has played in 58 games this season and is fourth on Pittsburgh in goals (14) and seventh in points (29). The 6-foot, 186-pound forward has recorded four multi-point efforts in 2024-25 and posted 18 points (9g-9a) in an 18-game span from Nov. 30-Jan. 9. Additionally, nine of Bunting’s goals and 15 of his points have come on the power play and he’s contributed 59 hits and 13 blocked shots in 15:15 of average ice time.

Originally selected by Arizona in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Bunting debuted with the Coyotes during the 2018-19 campaign and posted a breakthrough rookie season with Toronto in 2021-22, where he notched a career-high 63 points (23g-40a) in 79 games en route to earning a spot on the NHL’s All-Rookie Team and a third-place finish in Calder Trophy voting. He is a veteran of 326 career games with Arizona, Toronto, Carolina and Pittsburgh, recording 210 points (90g-120a); he also owns five points (2g-3a) in 13 career postseason contests with the Maple Leafs. Internationally, the Scarborough, Ont., native has represented his native Canada twice at the World Championship, claiming gold in 2021 and finishing fourth in 2024.

The Predators now own eight selections in the 2026 NHL Draft – two in the second (NSH, MIN) and fourth (NSH, PIT) rounds and one in the first, third, fifth and seventh rounds.

Smashville Loyal re-invents season-ticket memberships into an exclusive loyalty experience featuring tenure-based benefits designed to reward your commitment with all-encompassing experiences that go beyond hockey! Place your initial payment to become Smashville Loyal today and receive early access to the first seat selection event for 2025-26 Nashville Predators season ticket plans on Thursday, April 10. To join now, call 615-770-7800 or visit NashvillePredators.com.

News Feed

Preds, AMEND Together Set to Reach Milestone in 10th Year of Partnership

Predators, NHL, NewsChannel 5 Collaborate to Broadcast 'Music City Hockey In Smashville' Animated Programming on April 1

Predators Reassign Kieffer Bellows to Milwaukee (AHL)

Stamkos, O'Reilly Lead Preds to Win Over Bruins

GAME DAY: Preds at Bruins, March 4

Predators Sign Joey Willis to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Preds Conclude Weekend Set With Loss to Rangers

GAME DAY: Preds at Rangers, March 2

Preds Start Back-to-Back Set in New York With Loss to Islanders

Predators Recall Jake Lucchini, Spencer Stastney From Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Preds at Islanders, March 1

In 'Do or Die' Season, Wilsby Achieves NHL Dream, Lands Role With Preds

Saros, Preds Conclude Homestand With Victory Over Jets

Predators Recall Marc Del Gaizo From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Second Hockey Fights Cancer Night Today, Feb. 27

GAME DAY: Jets vs. Preds, February 27

Predators Acquire Jesse Ylonen From Tampa Bay

Predators, NHL Announce Start Time Changes for Upcoming 2024-25 Games