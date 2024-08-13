Predators Acquire Jordan Frasca from Pittsburgh

Nashville, Tenn. (August 13, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired forward Jordan Frasca from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Cody Glass, Minnesota’s third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Frasca, 23 (7/5/01), spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers, setting career highs in games played (40), goals (11), assists (22) and points (33). The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward tied for seventh on Wheeling in assists and was tied for ninth in goals, helping lead the Nailers to the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. He also appeared in three contests for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Pittsburgh’s AHL affiliate.

Undrafted, Frasca made his professional debut in 2022-23 after signing with the Penguins organization, suiting up in 36 games for Wheeling and eight for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Prior to turning pro, the Brampton, Ont., native played parts of five OHL seasons for Windsor and Kingston from 2017-22, serving as an alternate captain for the latter during his final junior campaign. He recorded 155 points (67g-88a) in 190 career OHL games and was third on Kingston in points in 2021-22 with 87 (42g-45a).