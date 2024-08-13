Predators Acquire Jordan Frasca from Pittsburgh

Forward Set Career Highs in Goals, Assists, Points with ECHL's Wheeling in 2023-24

24-25_TradeGraphicTemp_glass_2568 x 1444
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (August 13, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired forward Jordan Frasca from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Cody Glass, Minnesota’s third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Frasca, 23 (7/5/01), spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers, setting career highs in games played (40), goals (11), assists (22) and points (33). The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward tied for seventh on Wheeling in assists and was tied for ninth in goals, helping lead the Nailers to the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. He also appeared in three contests for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Pittsburgh’s AHL affiliate.

Undrafted, Frasca made his professional debut in 2022-23 after signing with the Penguins organization, suiting up in 36 games for Wheeling and eight for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Prior to turning pro, the Brampton, Ont., native played parts of five OHL seasons for Windsor and Kingston from 2017-22, serving as an alternate captain for the latter during his final junior campaign. He recorded 155 points (67g-88a) in 190 career OHL games and was third on Kingston in points in 2021-22 with 87 (42g-45a).

News Feed

Nashville Predators and California Closets Nashville Introduce California Closets Studio

Predators Legend Mitch Korn Excited to Rejoin Franchise as Director of Goaltending: 'I Can't Put It Into Words'

Predators Sign Spencer Stastney to Two-Year Contract

Predators Set to Host Smashville Summer Open House on Saturday

Predators Sign Adam Wilsby to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Embracing the Fanbase and Smashville Culture, Wedgewood Says ‘You Can’t Not Be Excited’ for the Future

Joining Predators Blue Line 'A Pretty Easy Decision' for Veteran Defenseman Brady Skjei

Arriving in Smashville, Stamkos Eagerly Awaits New Start with Predators: 'The Excitement is Real Now'

Carrier Embraces Expectations After Re-Signing With Predators 

Predators 'Future Stars' Shine in Development Camp Finale

TSU Hockey Head Coach Duante' Abercrombie Spends Impactful Week at Predators Development Camp

Meet Your Coaches: Predators Prospects Benefit From Veteran Expertise During Development Camp

As Dev Camp Continues, Preds Prospects Learn 'The Standard' for Physical Fitness: 'You Have To Do the Hard Things When You Don't Want To'

Marchessault Eager to Bring Championship Pedigree to Nashville: 'The Future is Promising'

Predators Sign Kieffer Bellows to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

More Than a Motto: Predators Prospects Embrace 'The Standard' as Dev Camp Begins

Trotz Signals Confidence in Predators Future After Electrifying Start to Free Agency: 'We're Very Determined to Win'

Predators Announce 2024-25 NHL Season Schedule; Home Opener Set for Oct. 10