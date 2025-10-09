O'Reilly, Saros Lead Preds to Opening Night Victory Against Blue Jackets

Opening Night turned out just fine in Nashville.

Michael Bunting and Ryan O’Reilly found the back of the net as the Predators defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets by a 2-1 final on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena. The result gives the Preds a victory in their first outing of the season, a result that didn’t come until game No. 6 last year.

But the Predators, determined to get off to a better start this time around, found two points less than three hours into the new campaign.

“It's a good feeling,” O’Reilly said. “It wasn't pretty at times out there. They had some momentum, and we got caught on our heels, but still, to find a way to win, to kind of stay with it… It's so important to establish that right away and get that first win. It's definitely a great game to build on. A lot of things to clean up and be a lot better in areas. But still, a win is a win and it's something to feel good about.”

Nashville netminder Juuse Saros was excellent in the triumph, stopping all but one of the 38 shots he faced in a classic performance that gave the Preds more than a chance.

“Oh, it's huge,” Forsberg said of Saros’ effort. “Obviously, he's the backbone of our team. And then for two periods, we relied on him a lot, too, a lot more than we…want to on a regular basis. But that's why he's here. That's why he's ours and not someone else's. He's one of the best, if not the best.”

Bunting got the Preds on the board first when he blasted a shot from the right circle past Columbus goaltender Jet Greaves and into the twine for Nashville’s opening goal of the season.