O'Reilly Cheers Brother On During 1,000 AHL Games Milestone, Talks Bond Between the Two

By Brooks Bratten
For all the time Ryan O’Reilly has spent in a hockey rink over the course of his 34 years on Earth, never had he stood on the glass with a sign during warmups cheering on his favorite player.

But, there’s a first time for everything.

On Thursday, as his brother, Cal, was set to become just the ninth player in American Hockey League history to play in 1,000 games, Nashville’s alternate captain was there, ice level, sporting a Milwaukee Admirals “O’Reilly” jersey and holding poster over his head that read, “Congrats on having less teeth than me.”

“My mom actually traced the letters, and I went over top of it like, if I do it myself, no one's going to be able to read it,” Ryan laughed from his stall back in Nashville on Friday. “I think that was the career first for me being on the glass with a sign, but I thought it was pretty funny. Get out there and make him laugh. It was good.”

Both of the O’Reilly brothers - who have had their share of trips to the dental chair - have made a career out of playing hockey, and Ryan wasn’t about to miss his older brother’s monumental achievement while playing for Nashville’s AHL affiliate.

The Predators didn’t practice on Thursday, but even before the schedule alteration, Ryan had already received approval from Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette and General Manager Barry Trotz to surprise Cal and attend game 1,000. Ryan brought his oldest son with him and met his parents in Chicago where the Ads were set to face the AHL’s Wolves the next day.

With the game taking place in the middle of a weekday, Cal didn’t believe much, if any, of his family would be able to attend. But a bunch of O’Reillys, including Cal’s wife and children, surprised the veteran forward in the locker room pregame and were front and center on the glass during warmups, an occasion Ryan wasn’t about to miss.

"He had no idea anyone was coming, so it was a special moment,” Ryan said. “Obviously, 1,000 games in [the AHL] - and he’s ninth all time, which is incredible - but it’s a lot of miles on the bus and grinding, and it’s so impressive. He’s been a huge part of my career. I don't think I’d be in the NHL [if it wasn’t] for him and everything he showed me and how to be a pro and how to work and be a teammate. So, to see him get 1,000, to be able to go up and watch it, too - I haven't seen him play live in a while - so it was really nice.”

Drafted by Nashville in the fifth round of the 2005 NHL Draft, Cal played part of four seasons with the Preds and has 145 games of NHL experience to his credit, but most of his time as a pro has been spent in the AHL, including the past two seasons with the Admirals.

An alternate captain with Milwaukee, Cal has become a respected leader, just like his brother at the NHL level. The 38-year-old doesn’t seem to be slowing down much either. He recorded 10 goals and 30 points last season with the Ads, and he’s already hit that point total again this season in 23 fewer games.

For Ryan, looking up to Cal when they were young was simply a way of life. A Stanley Cup Champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner in 2019 with St. Louis, Ryan believes he wouldn’t have the life he enjoys today without Cal’s tutelage.

“My whole life…I wanted to do everything he did,” Ryan said. “He started playing hockey, so I wanted to play hockey. His favorite player was my favorite player. And everything growing up, he always went to the next level, and we’re about four and a half years apart, but I got to see firsthand how hard he worked to get there… It kind of made my transition to each level much easier having him already been there. It kind of paved the way for me.”

Of course, boys will be boys, and Ryan recalled moments of completive fire, even as pros, that led to periods of time where the two wouldn’t speak after one would lose a summertime scrimmage against the other. Eventually, their parents sat the two down to make them realize their bond was more important than who won the shinny hockey game.

And then there was the scissor toss.

“One time, I got grounded for a while - I threw scissors at him, which I hit him in the back, and it was the buttend side, but I almost impaled him,” Ryan smiled as he told the story. “He’s pretty lucky to not just play 1,000 games, but to be alive with all the crazy little brother stuff I've done to him over the years.”

These days, their relationship has never been better, and the two shared a moment last September when they both played in a preseason game with the Preds in Florida. Their parents were there for that instance, too, just one more in a lifetime of memories thanks to a simple game.

The latest came on Thursday, and although both of their careers have more games in the rearview than ahead, the O’Reilly brothers simply love the sport and have plenty left to give. Plus, they just can’t get enough of being on the ice - especially when one gets to cheer the other on.

“He always let me tag along, and again, I don't have my career without him,” Ryan said of Cal. “So, yeah, it’s so special.”

