O'Reilly Cheers Brother On During 1,000 AHL Games Milestone, Talks Bond Between the Two

For all the time Ryan O’Reilly has spent in a hockey rink over the course of his 34 years on Earth, never had he stood on the glass with a sign during warmups cheering on his favorite player.

But, there’s a first time for everything.

On Thursday, as his brother, Cal, was set to become just the ninth player in American Hockey League history to play in 1,000 games, Nashville’s alternate captain was there, ice level, sporting a Milwaukee Admirals “O’Reilly” jersey and holding poster over his head that read, “Congrats on having less teeth than me.”

“My mom actually traced the letters, and I went over top of it like, if I do it myself, no one's going to be able to read it,” Ryan laughed from his stall back in Nashville on Friday. “I think that was the career first for me being on the glass with a sign, but I thought it was pretty funny. Get out there and make him laugh. It was good.”

Both of the O’Reilly brothers - who have had their share of trips to the dental chair - have made a career out of playing hockey, and Ryan wasn’t about to miss his older brother’s monumental achievement while playing for Nashville’s AHL affiliate.

The Predators didn’t practice on Thursday, but even before the schedule alteration, Ryan had already received approval from Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette and General Manager Barry Trotz to surprise Cal and attend game 1,000. Ryan brought his oldest son with him and met his parents in Chicago where the Ads were set to face the AHL’s Wolves the next day.