Novak Heats Up as Predators Postseason Push Continues

While the Predators were slow to find their footing returning from the All-Star break, Novak credited at least a portion of his recent success to the brief time spent away from the rink.

“I think the break was good for a couple of us in just getting a mental reset,” Novak said following a team practice at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday. “Obviously, it was a tough go trying to put the puck into the net for a while there, but I’m just feeling the puck more and feeling pretty confident in my game right now.”

Indeed, the recent production has been an encouraging return to form for the 26-year-old forward, who has battled through his share of adversity this season.

14 games into the campaign, Novak had already managed three multi-point efforts and was tied for second among his teammates with 12 points (6g-6a), matching Ryan O’Reilly and just five behind Filip Forsberg.

However, an upper-body injury sustained in early November placed the forward on injured reserve for 11-straight games and all but erased the early momentum he’d accumulated.

Returning from injury nearly a month later, Novak would skate in four games before recording another point and 16 before scoring another goal.

“I think the injury kind of progressed faster than he was probably ready to come back for,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “He probably wasn't ready to play, and that’s a little bit on us. We probably should have gotten him going a little bit, but we needed his scoring and we needed his play. And he came in and it took him a while to find his game. And it's hard. It’s hard in our League when you're a scorer and you don't score right away, and you start squeezing your stick.”

But Novak stayed committed to his game, and eventually, the hot hand returned.

“It’s just a mindset thing, really,” Novak said. “Coming off injury, it's never easy. It's not something I've done very often, it's not easy mentally. So, just getting back into the rhythm, getting some touches and seeing a couple go in has been good.”

Novak’s rediscovered confidence has been good for those around him, too.

22-year-old forward Luke Evangelista, who played alongside Novak for much of his debut professional season with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals, has netted two goals in his last two outings. Both those games, mind you, saw Evangelista playing alongside No. 82.