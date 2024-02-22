Novak Heats Up as Predators Postseason Push Continues

26-Year-Old Forward has Four Goals in Last Five Games

By Zach Gilchriest
Tommy Novak has found his scoring touch and the Nashville Predators couldn’t be happier.

In Tuesday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Novak netted his 12th goal of the season and the fourth in his last five games. Just before that, the forward had recorded a five-game point streak (3g-3a) from Jan. 29 to Feb. 15.

While the Predators were slow to find their footing returning from the All-Star break, Novak credited at least a portion of his recent success to the brief time spent away from the rink.

“I think the break was good for a couple of us in just getting a mental reset,” Novak said following a team practice at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday. “Obviously, it was a tough go trying to put the puck into the net for a while there, but I’m just feeling the puck more and feeling pretty confident in my game right now.”

Indeed, the recent production has been an encouraging return to form for the 26-year-old forward, who has battled through his share of adversity this season.

14 games into the campaign, Novak had already managed three multi-point efforts and was tied for second among his teammates with 12 points (6g-6a), matching Ryan O’Reilly and just five behind Filip Forsberg.

However, an upper-body injury sustained in early November placed the forward on injured reserve for 11-straight games and all but erased the early momentum he’d accumulated.

Returning from injury nearly a month later, Novak would skate in four games before recording another point and 16 before scoring another goal.

“I think the injury kind of progressed faster than he was probably ready to come back for,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “He probably wasn't ready to play, and that’s a little bit on us. We probably should have gotten him going a little bit, but we needed his scoring and we needed his play. And he came in and it took him a while to find his game. And it's hard. It’s hard in our League when you're a scorer and you don't score right away, and you start squeezing your stick.”

But Novak stayed committed to his game, and eventually, the hot hand returned.

“It’s just a mindset thing, really,” Novak said. “Coming off injury, it's never easy. It's not something I've done very often, it's not easy mentally. So, just getting back into the rhythm, getting some touches and seeing a couple go in has been good.”

Novak’s rediscovered confidence has been good for those around him, too.

22-year-old forward Luke Evangelista, who played alongside Novak for much of his debut professional season with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals, has netted two goals in his last two outings. Both those games, mind you, saw Evangelista playing alongside No. 82.

Luke Evangelista #77 of the Nashville Predators talks with Tommy Novak #82 during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on February 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We see the game really similar,” Evangelista said. “We're both really good playmakers and he's got really good vision. He's always able to find me when I'm open and vice versa. We've had some good connections over the last year or so and he's been a blast to play with.”

It’s not just his linemates benefitting.

“Tommy's a laid-back guy and he's a very cerebral player,” Brunette said. “He's got a unique skill set, a skill set we don't have a lot of. So on the ice, I think he's really important to our group. I think he brings the secondary offense that we really need. And in the room, he’s Novy, he's just chill.”

The Predators will certainly need both Novak’s skill set and his level-headed demeanor as they continue to battle their way back into a playoff position over the season’s 26 remaining games.

If his play as of late can provide any indication, Novak will most certainly show up to the fight. 

“When you see him, when you're watching tape or you're watching the ice when he has the puck, that's always a good thing,” Brunette said. “And he's had the puck a lot lately.”

