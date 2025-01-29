NHL Unveils Preds Quarter-Century Teams

Rinne, Forsberg, Weber, Josi Highlight First Team; Saros Backstops Second Team

jqqyfqubbv87gsjujle3
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The NHL’s Quarter Century Team Selections continue to be made around the League, and the best of the Nashville Predators have been revealed.

Now that we’re 25 years into the current millennium, the NHL is celebrating the top performers from each of the 32 franchises with a First Team and a Second Team of six players - three forwards, two defensemen and a goaltender - who played for the organization from Jan. 1, 2000 through New Year’s Eve of 2024.

From the NHL: “The first and second teams were selected by broadcasters, national, local and NHL.com writers who have covered the respective teams, in addition to select former players.”

Additionally, the six players voted to each First Team will now be on the ballot for the NHL All Quarter-Century Team that will be chosen via a fan vote beginning in February.

With the Preds having just completed their 25th season during the previous campaign, these select players essentially represent the best in franchise history.

So, without further ado, here are the NHL Quarter Century Teams for the Nashville Predators.

First Team

Forwards: Filip Forsberg, Mike Fisher, Paul Kariya

Defensemen: Roman Josi, Shea Weber

Goaltender: Pekka Rinne

Second Team

Forwards: Ryan Johansen, David Legwand, Steve Sullivan

Defensemen: Mattias Ekholm, Kimmo Timonen

Goaltender: Juuse Saros

tddn9lzd7skf3legm06l

Those who make up the first team are tough to argue with, especially the three stalwarts on the backend. Weber and Rinne, who just became the first two players to be inducted into the Preds Golden Hall, are considered to be the top two former players in franchise history. Weber, a former Preds captain, was also inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame last year, and Rinne, who holds the club record in virtually every statistical category, is the only player who has had their jersey number retired by the team. Josi, Nashville’s current captain and the franchise leader in assists (531) and points (721), is sure to one day join his former teammates with those honors and then some.

Up front, Forsberg continues to set franchise records of his own. He has passed Legwand in total goals scored with the Preds (305) and is second only to Josi (721) in total points (654). Forsberg is also the franchise leader in power-play goals (81), game-winning goals (55) and hat tricks (10). Fisher, who captained the Preds to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, was a fan favorite who was willing to do anything to help his club win. Kariya, the first top-tier free agent who decided to sign with Nashville in the summer of 2005, only skated two seasons with the Preds, but that was still plenty of time to register 161 points and help his team to a pair of postseason berths.

On the second squad, Johansen ranks sixth in franchise history in both assists (252) and points (362) after enjoying parts of eight seasons with the team as their top centerman. Nashville’s first-ever draft pick, Legwand spent the first 14-plus campaigns of his career with the Preds and is still the leader in games played (956) and is third in points (566) in team history. Sullivan was acquired in February 2004 and went on to play five more full seasons with the Preds, and he won the Masterton Trophy in 2009 after making a comeback following a full season off due to injury.

The second original member of the Preds on the list, Timonen spent the first eight seasons of his career in Nashville and falls in behind Josi and Weber when it comes to offensive output from defensemen in club history. Ekholm, who was dealt to Edmonton in 2023, spent over a decade with the Predators and is just behind Timonen in top numbers from the backend. The successor to Rinne, Saros is now the leading man in net for the Preds and continues to catch up to his fellow Finn in virtually every goaltending category in Nashville.

News Feed

Behind the Design: Celebrating the Preds Asian & Pacific Islander Music Heritage Night Jersey

GAME DAY: Canucks vs. Preds, January 29

Predators Recall Kevin Gravel From Milwaukee (AHL); Reassign Kieffer Bellows

Predators Reassign Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL)

Win Streak Concludes as Preds Fall to Ducks

GAME DAY: Preds at Ducks, January 25

Kealty Excited, Honored to Represent Preds, Serve as General Manager of 2025 U.S. Men's National Team

Forsberg, Svechkov Lead Preds to Home-and-Home Sweep Over Sharks

GAME DAY: Preds at Sharks, January 23

How the Preds Came Back From a Four-Goal Deficit for the First Time in Franchise History

Preds Complete First Four-Goal Comeback Win in Franchise History to Beat Sharks

GAME DAY: Sharks vs. Preds, January 21

Forsberg Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Giving Back to Community on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Just One Element of Service From Preds Front Office Staff

Forsberg Helps Preds to Emotional Win Over Wild

GAME DAY: Wild vs. Preds, January 18

USA Hockey Chooses Nashville for Annual Meetings as Preds Continue to Influence Growth of Sport in Tennessee

Forsberg Scores 300th NHL Goal, Preds Come Back to Beat Blackhawks in Shootout