NHL Unveils Preds Quarter-Century Teams

Those who make up the first team are tough to argue with, especially the three stalwarts on the backend. Weber and Rinne, who just became the first two players to be inducted into the Preds Golden Hall, are considered to be the top two former players in franchise history. Weber, a former Preds captain, was also inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame last year, and Rinne, who holds the club record in virtually every statistical category, is the only player who has had their jersey number retired by the team. Josi, Nashville’s current captain and the franchise leader in assists (531) and points (721), is sure to one day join his former teammates with those honors and then some.

Up front, Forsberg continues to set franchise records of his own. He has passed Legwand in total goals scored with the Preds (305) and is second only to Josi (721) in total points (654). Forsberg is also the franchise leader in power-play goals (81), game-winning goals (55) and hat tricks (10). Fisher, who captained the Preds to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, was a fan favorite who was willing to do anything to help his club win. Kariya, the first top-tier free agent who decided to sign with Nashville in the summer of 2005, only skated two seasons with the Preds, but that was still plenty of time to register 161 points and help his team to a pair of postseason berths.

On the second squad, Johansen ranks sixth in franchise history in both assists (252) and points (362) after enjoying parts of eight seasons with the team as their top centerman. Nashville’s first-ever draft pick, Legwand spent the first 14-plus campaigns of his career with the Preds and is still the leader in games played (956) and is third in points (566) in team history. Sullivan was acquired in February 2004 and went on to play five more full seasons with the Preds, and he won the Masterton Trophy in 2009 after making a comeback following a full season off due to injury.

The second original member of the Preds on the list, Timonen spent the first eight seasons of his career in Nashville and falls in behind Josi and Weber when it comes to offensive output from defensemen in club history. Ekholm, who was dealt to Edmonton in 2023, spent over a decade with the Predators and is just behind Timonen in top numbers from the backend. The successor to Rinne, Saros is now the leading man in net for the Preds and continues to catch up to his fellow Finn in virtually every goaltending category in Nashville.