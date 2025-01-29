NHL Unveils Preds Quarter-Century Teams

The NHL’s Quarter Century Team Selections continue to be made around the League, and the best of the Nashville Predators have been revealed.
Now that we’re 25 years into the current millennium, the NHL is celebrating the top performers from each of the 32 franchises with a First Team and a Second Team of six players - three forwards, two defensemen and a goaltender - who played for the organization from Jan. 1, 2000 through New Year’s Eve of 2024.
From the NHL: “The first and second teams were selected by broadcasters, national, local and NHL.com writers who have covered the respective teams, in addition to select former players.”
Additionally, the six players voted to each First Team will now be on the ballot for the NHL All Quarter-Century Team that will be chosen via a fan vote beginning in February.
With the Preds having just completed their 25th season during the previous campaign, these select players essentially represent the best in franchise history.
So, without further ado, here are the NHL Quarter Century Teams for the Nashville Predators.
First Team
Forwards: Filip Forsberg, Mike Fisher, Paul Kariya
Defensemen: Roman Josi, Shea Weber
Goaltender: Pekka Rinne
Second Team
Forwards: Ryan Johansen, David Legwand, Steve Sullivan
Defensemen: Mattias Ekholm, Kimmo Timonen
Goaltender: Juuse Saros