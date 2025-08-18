NHL Network Ranks Josi, Forsberg Among League's Top Players

Two pillars of the Nashville roster over the past decade remain two of the League’s best.

Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg were named to the NHL Network’s respective lists of top players by position during their annual summer rankings as the two continue to put up points for the Preds.

Nashville’s captain ranked ninth on NHL Network’s Top 20 Defensemen Right Now countdown, highlighting the National Hockey League’s top-performing defensemen. A three-time NHL All-Star and the 2020 James Norris Memorial Trophy winner, Josi put up nine goals and 29 assists last season after being limited to 53 games due to injury. However, the 14-season NHL veteran has had more than 50 points eight times and at least 20 power-play points on six occasions.

Since the 2014-15 season, Josi is tied with Victor Hedman of the Lightning for the most points among defensemen (650). The 35-year-old won the Norris Trophy in 2019-20 and was a finalist in 2021-22 when he led all blueliners with 96 points.

Josi is Nashville’s all-time franchise leader in games played (962), assists (534), points (724) and is just 10 goals away from 200 in his career.