NHL Network Ranks Josi, Forsberg Among League's Top Players

Preds Captain, Winger Remain Among Best at Their Positions Across NHL

Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg NHL Network Top Players

© John Russell

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Two pillars of the Nashville roster over the past decade remain two of the League’s best.

Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg were named to the NHL Network’s respective lists of top players by position during their annual summer rankings as the two continue to put up points for the Preds.

Nashville’s captain ranked ninth on NHL Network’s Top 20 Defensemen Right Now countdown, highlighting the National Hockey League’s top-performing defensemen. A three-time NHL All-Star and the 2020 James Norris Memorial Trophy winner, Josi put up nine goals and 29 assists last season after being limited to 53 games due to injury. However, the 14-season NHL veteran has had more than 50 points eight times and at least 20 power-play points on six occasions.

Since the 2014-15 season, Josi is tied with Victor Hedman of the Lightning for the most points among defensemen (650). The 35-year-old won the Norris Trophy in 2019-20 and was a finalist in 2021-22 when he led all blueliners with 96 points.

Josi is Nashville’s all-time franchise leader in games played (962), assists (534), points (724) and is just 10 goals away from 200 in his career.

Forsberg ranked 18th on NHL Network’s Top 20 Wings Right Now countdown after the two-time All-Star led the Predators with 31 goals last season, the fifth time he's scored at least 30 in 13 NHL seasons; no other Nashville player has more than two 30-goal seasons.

An alternate captain for the Preds, Forsberg also led his club with 45 assists and 76 points while playing all 82 games for the second straight season. On Jan. 18 he scored his 81st power-play goal, passing Shea Weber for most all-time for Nashville. He had 10 last season and has 85 for his career.

Forsberg is Nashville’s all-time leader in goals with 318, and with 681 points to his name compared to Josi’s 724, he could soon surpass the captain as Nashville’s franchise points leader as they both continue to improve their totals.

News Feed

