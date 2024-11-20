NewsChannel 5 in Nashville to Simulcast Three Predators Games in November and December

Broadcasts to Run Side-by-Side With FanDuel Sports Network

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 20, 2024) – The Nashville Predators have partnered with Scripps Sports and FanDuel Sports Network to provide fans with free access to three regular-season games televised over-the-air on NewsChannel 5 (WTVF). This opportunity will maximize reach and distribution, allowing more than 2.5 million fans in Middle Tennessee to tune in for free to watch the Predators.

“We’re so excited to partner with Scripps Sports and FanDuel Sports Network to expand the reach of a few of our regular-season games and give the best fans in sports more options to enjoy our games on the selected nights,” Nashville Predators CEO Sean Henry said. “Having a simulcast between FanDuel Sports Network and NewsChannel 5 can serve as a new frontier for how our games are consumed on a regular basis. We are grateful to both broadcast partners on their flexibility and collaboration on these games.”

NewsChannel 5 will simulcast the FanDuel Sports Network feed – with Willy Daunic, Chris Mason and Lyndsay Rowley on the call – for the following games this season:

  • Nov. 30 at Minnesota – 7 p.m. CT
  • Dec. 14 at Colorado – 8 p.m. CT
  • Dec. 27 at St. Louis – 7 p.m. CT

The Predators LIVE! Pregame show featuring Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill will begin 30 minutes before the scheduled puck drop, and all three pregame shows will be available on FanDuel Sports Network and the FanDuel Sports Network app. NewsChannel 5 will simulcast the pregame shows for the Dec. 14 and Dec. 27 games.

“Every team is looking for ways in which to grow their fan bases and allow greater access to games,” Scripps Sports President Brian Lawlor said. “Serving fans like that helps teams and leagues in so many ways.”

Predators fans wishing to watch these three games can watch locally on NewsChannel 5 or continue to view through the traditionally available options on FanDuel Sports Network South and the FanDuel Sports Network app. The games were made available for local over-the-air distribution as part of an agreement with Diamond Sports Group (the owner of FanDuel Sports Network), the Predators and Scripps Sports, a division of The E.W. Scripps Company.

“It’s a credit to the Predators that they are interested in being partners with NewsChannel 5 to provide access to these games free and over the air,” NewsChannel 5 Vice President and General Manager Lyn Plantinga said. “We are thrilled to help deliver these exciting broadcasts to fans in the Greater Nashville area.”

