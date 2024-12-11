Nashville Predators to Launch Wayne D’s 12 Days of Hockey Holidays Tomorrow, Dec. 12

Nashville, Tenn. (December 11, 2024) – The Nashville Predators will launch Wayne D’s 12 Days of Hockey Holidays presented by 97.9 The Big 98 – daily freebies and special offers for fans – beginning tomorrow, Dec. 12 in honor of the holiday season.

At 9 a.m. CT each day, the Preds will post the daily offer on their Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram channels. Nashville Predators in-game host Wayne D will also share the posts on his social media channels and promote the offer during The Wayne D show on 97.9 The Big 98.

The prizes posted every day will be a surprise but will consist of a mix of Preds prizes, concert tickets, autographed merchandise and more. Fans are encouraged to check the Preds’ social channels every morning for information on how to enter the giveaway. For more information, please visit nashvillepredators.com/12Days.

Single-game tickets for Predators 2024-25 home games at Bridgestone Arena are available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with Full, Half or Quarter Season Tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of the newly released Preds Mix Plan that allows you to choose six or more games, score $10 of GNASH cash per seat and much more. For information about season-ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2024-25 season, please call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving Preds ticket offers directly to your phone.