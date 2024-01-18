Nashville Predators to Host Inaugural Team Night Presented by Opry on Jan. 22 for 25th Anniversary Season

The Special Nashville Predators Theme Night will Feature Players from the Inaugural Team in Honor of the 25th Anniversary Season

HockeyTonk
By Press Release
@PredsNHL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 18, 2024) – The Nashville Predators will host Inaugural Team Night presented by Opry on Jan. 22 when the Preds take on the Florida Panthers at Bridgestone Arena.

In honor of the 25th Anniversary season, players from the inaugural 1998-99 team will return to Bridgestone Arena for a night of celebration and recognition. The Nashville Predators will also unveil the new Gary Force Acura Alumni Wall, where returning players from the inaugural team will sign their custom pucks that will be installed in the new space. Fans are invited to check out the new Alumni Wall on the south end of the Gary Force Acura Level during the game.

Before the game, members of the inaugural team will be welcomed to the ice for a ceremonial puck drop.

Returning players from the 1998-99 team:

  • Darren Turcotte
  • Jay More
  • J.J. Daigneault
  • Jeff Nelson
  • Dan Keczmer
  • Denny Lambert
  • Blair Atcheynum
  • Mark Mowers
  • Cliff Ronning
  • Rob Valicevic
  • David Legwand

To make the night even more memorable, all fans in attendance will receive a custom Inaugural team-themed digital collectable presented by Regions Bank. The first 10,000 fans will receive a recreation of the Opry-themed Inaugural Team Photo featuring the 2023-24 team.

For more information on Nashville Predators Theme Nights and to purchase tickets, please visit NashvillePredators.com/ThemeNights.

