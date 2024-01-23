Nashville Predators to Host Annual Black History Celebration Night on Jan. 31

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 23, 2024) – The Nashville Predators organization will host their annual Black History Celebration Night on Jan. 31 when the Preds take on the L.A. Kings at Bridgestone Arena at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Black History Celebration Night is part of the Nashville Predators and their GUIDER program’s year-long celebration of Hockey Is For Everyone, an ongoing initiative to promote diversity and inclusion around hockey.

"Through our GUIDER platform, we are proud to bring a Black History Celebration Night to Smashville,” Nashville Predators Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Amy Bratten said. “The goal of GUIDER is to use our reach, relationships and resources to create lasting change in the community. We are kicking off Black History Month on January 31 and will continue our support of local talent and black-owned businesses all year long.”

The Preds worked alongside local artists, Kaleena Sales, Chair/Associate Professor for the Department of Art & Design at Tennessee State University and Tayshaun Hassell, Nashville Predators Graphic Designer, to design a custom Black History Celebration Night logo for the game. The design, a custom pattern comprised of West African Adinkra symbols, is inspired by Jazz that represents contemporary Black culture. Fans who purchase a special Theme Night Ticket Package to the game will receive a T-shirt with the Black History Celebration Night design.

The Nashville Predators Foundation will also have specialty jerseys featuring the Black History Celebration Night artwork available for auction. Fans can bid by texting PREDS to 76278 beginning Jan. 31 or stop by the Foundation table (section 106/107) during the game to bid.

Fans are encouraged to head down to the arena early to enjoy the pregame plaza party, which will feature a Battle of the Bands with Maplewood High School, Whites Creek High School and Stratford High School, as well as activations from 102.1 The Ville and 102.5 The Game. Additionally, the first 5,000 fans who attend the game will receive a custom lanyard featuring the Black History Celebration Night logo at the door.

The centerpiece of the Black History Night Celebration will be the recognition of Nashville’s local historically black colleges and universities and the impact they've had on the community and young professionals. During the game, the Preds will recognize Tennessee State University, Fisk University, American Baptist College and Meharry Medical College. There will also be live musical performances by local black artists throughout the game.

The Preds will also partner with the Nashville Black Market, a black-owned and veteran-owned multi-faceted organization which supports and develops black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs, leaders, and communities in Nashville and across the U.S., to spotlight a vendor on the main concourse during the game as well as each home game in February.

For more information on Black History Celebration Night and to purchase a Theme Night Ticket Package, please click here.