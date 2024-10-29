Lightning win in OT, spoil Stamkos' return with Predators

Stamkos, the No. 1 pick by Tampa Bay in the 2008 NHL Draft, spent 16 seasons with the Lightning before signing a four-year, $32 million contract ($8 million average annual contract) with the Predators when free agency began July 1. He is the Tampa Bay all-time leader in points (1,137), goals (555), games (1,082), power-play goals (214), game-winning goals (85) and overtime goals (13).

Stamkos won the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

"You see where it all began as an 18-year-old kid right here," Stamkos said. "I grew up from a boy to a man, a Stanley Cup champion, a husband, a father...most of my life has been here. It's definitely emotional, but at the same time it's a fun place for me to play hockey. You almost feel at ease being here. So, I thought that was cool as well."

Said Lightning coach Jon Cooper: "I just feel very fortunate that I was here for a decade of those years, and I got to see it live in real time and experience the ups and downs. But it does bring back fun memories. It was weird to see him standing on the blue line [during the national anthem] and not in our jersey ... you know ... that opening face-off, and then all of sudden it turns into a hockey game and you don't think about it anymore."

Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, Mitchell Chaffee scored, and Guentzel had two assists for the Lightning (6-3-0), who have won three of their past four. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves.

Ryan O'Reilly and Gustav Nyquist scored for the Predators (3-6-0), who had won three in a row. Juuse Saros made 24 saves.