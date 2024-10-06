Nashville Predators Preseason Game at Tampa Bay Canceled Due to Hurricane Milton

Nashville, Tenn. (October 6, 2024) – The Nashville Predators preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, slated for Monday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. CT at Amalie Arena, is canceled due to pending weather conditions. The game was previously rescheduled from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 due to Hurricane Helene.

The Predators will return to the ice on Thursday, Oct. 10 for their first game of the regular season when they host the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena. Tickets for the 2024-25 Opening Night presented by Nissan are available at NashvillePredators.com/Tickets.