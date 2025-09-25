Nashville Predators Partner With Hunt Brothers Pizza to Deliver Lunch to Schools for 'Hunk Of Appreciation'

Nashville, Tenn. (Sept. 25, 2025) -The Nashville Predators have partnered with Hunt Brothers® Pizza to deliver lunch throughout the year to a variety of schools in the Middle Tennessee area as part of their “Hunk of Appreciation” program. Additionally, Predators partner Frito-Lay is providing accompanying snacks to the teachers.

Feeding the Frontlines is a program the Predators started during COVID when meals were delivered to police stations, fire stations and hospitals to thank our frontline workers. When schools reopened, the program continued monthly, feeding and thanking teachers and faculty in Middle Tennessee schools under the name “Hunk of Appreciation.” More than 5,000 teachers have been recognized through this program since March 2021.

About the Nashville Predators Foundation

The Nashville Predators Foundation’s mission is to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Predators Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth and family-oriented organizations. In 2024, the Predators Foundation raised more than $3 million. Since its inception in 1998, the Predators Foundation has awarded nearly $30 million in grants, SuperGrants, donations and in-kind gifts to the greater Middle Tennessee community. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation and to see a list of upcoming events, visit NashvillePredators.com or follow its Instagram, X and Facebookpages.

