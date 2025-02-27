Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Second Hockey Fights Cancer Night Today, Feb. 27

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 27, 2025) – The Nashville Predators Foundation will host their second Hockey Fights Cancer Night of the season today, Feb. 27, when the team takes on the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CT. The Preds Foundation looks to build off the support seen during their Hockey Fights Cancer efforts last season, which raised $262,365.24 for the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily.

“We are thrilled to host the second and final Hockey Fights Cancer Night of the 2024-25 season," said Rebecca King, Vice President of Community Relations for the Nashville Predators. "This initiative holds a special place in our hearts, as it reflects the deep commitment of our organization, players, coaches and fans to supporting cancer patients, their families, and the vital research being conducted at Monroe Carell Jr. Hospital at Vanderbilt.”

Since its inception during the 2013-14 season, the 365 Fund has raised over $4 million in donations and in-kind contributions to advance pediatric cancer research efforts at Monroe Carell.

“We are tremendously grateful for the unwavering commitment of the Nashville Predators and the 365 Cancer Fund to make a difference in the lives of pediatric cancer patients and to help advance critical cancer research that improves outcomes for children,” said Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, President of Monroe Carell. “It is a true joy and honor to see our community come together twice a year for Hockey Fights Cancer nights to celebrate our pediatric cancer patients while also raising awareness around childhood cancers and our programming that truly offers hope and healing.”

For every ticket purchased through the donation ticket package, $10 will be donated to the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily.

Additionally, the Preds will partner with musician and cancer survivor Harry Hudson for the Hockey Fights Cancer game. Hudson’s charity, Hey I’m Here For You (HIHFY), helps enhance the lives of teens and young adults undergoing cancer treatment. The Nashville Predators Foundation will sell co-branded HIHFY trucker hats and beanies online and in-person at the Foundation table (section 106/107). Proceeds from the hats will benefit the 365 Fund and the Teen Cancer Lounge at Monroe Carell supported by Hudson, Teen Cancer America and Kylie Jenner.

To help make a bigger difference, the Nashville Predators Foundation is calling on Smashville to support Hockey Fights Cancer, the 365 Fund and the imperative cancer research taking place at Monroe Carell. Here are how fans can get involved and show their support:

• Donate to the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily. The goal is to raise $36,500 through these donations.

• Purchase a lavender "I Fight For" foam puck in honor, or in memory, of someone fighting cancer for $1. Stop by the Foundation table (section 106/107) during a Preds game to purchase.

• Fans can purchase Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise at the Foundation table (section 106/107) during the gameincluding new Hockey Fights Cancer bracelets and sweatshirts.

• Purchase Mystery Pucks and Mystery Mini Sticks from the Foundation table (section 106/107).

• Fans can stop by one of the "I FIGHT FOR" zones at the game and write who they fight for: Lexus Lounge (Player Wall by locker room), Foundation Table (outside section 106/107) and Fan Info Desk (outside section 331).

• Purchase tickets to the Feb. 27 Hockey Fights Cancer game and $10 from each ticket purchased through this linkwill benefit the 365 Fund.

• Fans can stop by the Gift of Life Table by section 120 and 315 on the concourse to join the bone marrow registry.

• Follow @PredsNHL and @PredsFoundation on social media as we highlight our Hockey Fights Cancer heroes.

About the Nashville Predators Foundation

The Preds Foundation’s mission is to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth and family-oriented organizations. In 2024, the Preds Foundation raised over $3 million dollars. Since its inception in 1998, the Preds Foundation has awarded almost $30 million in grants, SuperGrants, donations and in-kind gifts to the greater Middle Tennessee community. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation and to see a list of upcoming events, visit www.nashvillepredators.com/foundation or follow our Instagram, X and Facebook pages.