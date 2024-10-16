Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Alumni Clay Shoot Presented by Tennessee Wildlife Federation on Oct. 23 

Proceeds from the Tournament Will Benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation

clay shoot on navy
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 16, 2024) – The Nashville Predators Foundation and Preds alumni Hal Gill and Chris Mason will host the Alumni Clay Shoot presented by Tennessee Wildlife Federation on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 12-5 p.m. CT at the Nashville Gun Club. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Preds Foundation, which supports nonprofit organizations in Middle Tennessee.

Nashville Predators players Mark Jankowski, Jeremy Lauzon, Michael McCarron and Cole Smith will participate in the event alongside local celebrities. All levels of play are welcome to join the 74-bird course clay shooting tournament, including beginners (must be 18 or older). Each team of four will be paired with a celebrity and a safety officer will be on hand to assist. Registration includes ammunition, an exclusive shooter gift, lunch provided by Hunt Brothers Pizza, dinner provided by Puckett’s and post-event beverages and awards.

Schedule:

12-1 p.m. CT: Registration and lunch provided by Hunt Brothers Pizza
1 p.m. CT: Safety Briefing
1:15 p.m. CT: Shotgun Start
4:30 p.m. CT: Dinner provided by Puckett's & Awards Ceremony

For more information about the Clay Shoot or to register, please visit NashvillePredators.com/ClayShoot.

About the Nashville Predators Foundation

The Preds Foundation’s mission is to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth and family-oriented organizations. Since its inception in 1998, the Preds Foundation has awarded over almost $30 million in grants, SuperGrants, donations and in-kind gifts to the greater Middle Tennessee community. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation and to see a list of upcoming events, visit www.nashvillepredators.com/foundation or follow our Instagram, X and Facebook pages.

