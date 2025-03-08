Nashville Predators Foundation Donates $25,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

Nashville, Tenn. (March 8, 2025) - The Nashville Predators Foundation is proud to support its longtime community partner, Second Harvest Food Bank, with a $25,000 donation in sponsorship of its annual Spread the Love campaign. During the month of February each year, Second Harvest Food Bank calls on its supporters to donate jars of peanut butter, nut butter, jellies and other spreadable food items to stock the shelves of partner food pantries across the region.

“Second Harvest Food Bank has been a tremendous partner to the Preds Foundation, and is a critical resource for our community,” said Rebecca King, Vice President of Community Relations for the Nashville Predators.“We’re proud to support such an impactful organization.”

Because of its nutritional value, long shelf life, and widespread popularity, spreadables and nut butters are one of the most needed items at Second Harvest. With these donations, Second Harvest will be able to stock the shelves at more than 600 Partner Agencies, as well as include jars in their Emergency Food Boxes.

With this year’s drive, Second Harvest Food Bank was able to raise 210,220 meals between the Nashville Predators sponsorship, food drives, cause marketing and the Spread the Love corporate competition. In addition, Nashville Predators staff members held a “Spread the Love” drive and collected 524 pounds of peanut butter to help combat the fight against hunger.

This donation from the Nashville Predators Foundation was made possible through funds raised in partnership with Compassion International’s Fill the Arena campaign.

About the Nashville Predators Foundation

The Preds Foundation’s mission is to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth and family-oriented organizations. In 2024, the Preds Foundation raised over $3 million dollars. Since its inception in 1998, the Preds Foundation has awarded almost $30 million in grants, SuperGrants, donations and in-kind gifts to the greater Middle Tennessee community. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation and to see a list of upcoming events, visit www.nashvillepredators.com/foundation or follow our Instagram, X and Facebook pages.

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

For nearly 50 years, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has dedicated itself to nourishing and empowering their neighbors so they can thrive. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Second Harvest implements sustainable solutions to food insecurity through a strategically selected network of more than 600 partners across 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee. Our partners include food pantries, congregate meal sites, shelters, childcare facilities, senior centers, group homes, and youth enrichment programs. For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, its mission, and programs, please visit secondharvestmidtn.org.