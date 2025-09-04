Nashville Predators Announce Single-Game On-Sale and Theme Nights for 2025-26 Season

Nashville, Tenn. (September 4, 2025) – The Nashville Predators today announced that single-game tickets for all 40 regular season home games of the 2025-26 season presented by Regions Bank will go on sale Friday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. CT on Ticketmaster.

The fans are truly the heartbeat of Smashville, and to show their appreciation, the Predators are offering local fans within the regional TV viewing market exclusive early access to single-game tickets plus 20 percent off – from Sept. 9 through Sept. 11 – before tickets become available to the general public. For even earlier access, fans can join the Preds database by texting PREDS to 833-453-2488 to unlock ticket opportunities starting Sept. 8.

The excitement kicks off with Opening Night presented by Nissan on Oct. 9 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. This first home game will feature the fan-favorite pre-game Gold Walk and Plaza Party. Every fan in attendance will receive an exclusive Opening Night t-shirt, making the start of the season unforgettable.

“There’s nothing like having our fans back in SMASHVILLE – we’re counting down the days until the energy, passion and noise return to Bridgestone Arena for an incredible season,” Nashville Predators CEO Sean Henry said. “Their passion, loyalty and unmatched energy are what makes SMASHVILLE the most electric atmosphere in the NHL. This early access window is just one way we can show our appreciation and say thank you. We want to give our fans every opportunity to be part of the GOLDen Moments we’re creating this season, and we can’t wait to experience it all together.”

Nashville Predators Golden Hall

The Nashville Predators will honor this year’s Golden Hall inductees during a special celebration on Nov. 1 when the team hosts the Calgary Flames at Bridgestone Arena. The 2025-26 inductees will be announced soon and will join an elite group that includes David Poile, Shea Weber and Pekka Rinne.

Preds Mini Plans presented by Regions Bank and NewsChannel5

Preds 5-Game Plans are on sale beginning Sept. 4

• Preds fans can enjoy can't-miss matchups, budget-friendly games and exclusive giveaways available Only in Smashville with a Preds 5-Game Plan. Fans score two additional games free when they purchase a plan before Opening Night. Plans start at just $38 per game and are available now at NashvillePredators.com/MiniPlans.

The Predators’ full slate of theme nights was also released today featuring the continuation of the Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series, Music Heritage Nights and more.

Smashville Theme Nights

• Forsberg Bobblehead Night

To commemorate the 2025 NHL Global Series, the Predators will host a Sweden Sendoff Celebration on Nov. 8 where the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Filip Forsberg bobblehead presented by Hunt Brothers® Pizza.

• Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series

Back by popular demand, the Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series is set to return for its second installment during the 2025-26 season. Celebrating the unique spirit of Nashville, the series pays tribute to the city's rich musical roots and vibrant culture. The Nashville Predators will showcase their pride for Music City with an exclusive bobblehead giveaway for the first 10,000 fans in attendance at select home games.

A new lineup of limited-edition bobbleheads is set to debut, featuring an exciting mix of artists and entertainers including Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Nate Bargatze, and Carrie Underwood & her husband, Predators alum Mike Fisher, in a special dual bobblehead.

Game Dates:

▪ Nate Bargatze: Dec. 11

▪ Dierks Bentley: Jan. 13

▪ Luke Bryan: Feb. 4

▪ Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher: March 28

• Music Heritage Nights

The Nashville Predators will continue to celebrate the rich, inclusive spirit of Music City through their Music Heritage Nights, honoring the diverse musical and cultural influences that make Nashville unique.

Each themed night will feature a custom jersey designed by a local artist, inspired by the music and heritage of their respective community. These one-of-a-kind jerseys will be auctioned to benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation and GUIDER initiatives.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance at each Music Heritage Night will receive an exclusive collectible poster commemorating the celebration.

Game Dates:

▪ Hispanic Music Heritage Night: Oct. 25 (presented by Ponce Law)

▪ Asian Pacific Islander Music Heritage Night: Dec. 9

▪ Black Music Heritage Night: Jan. 20 (presented by Nissan)

• Smashville Sports Series presented by Regions Bank

The Smashville Sports Series will include five Monday night games featuring exclusive custom Smashville Sports jerseys, given to the first 5,000 fans in attendance. Additionally, all attendees can enjoy $5 beers during these special game nights.

Game Dates:

▪ Football – Nov. 3

▪ Basketball – Nov. 24

▪ Hockey – Feb. 2

▪ Baseball – March 2

▪ Soccer – April 13

o Other Theme Nights:

▪ Star Wars – Oct. 21

▪ Preds Golden Hall Induction Night – Nov. 1

▪ Hockey Fights Cancer – Nov. 22 (benefiting the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt)

▪ Hockey Holidays – Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 (presented by Ticketmaster)

▪ University of Tennessee Night – Jan. 24

▪ Pediatric Cancer Night – Feb. 26 (benefiting the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt)

▪ Women of Smashville Night – March 5

▪ Military Week – March 19 & 21 (presented by Ford)

▪ Pride Night – March 26

▪ Kids Day – April 11 (presented by Presidio)

▪ Fan Appreciation – April 16 (presented by Bridgestone Americas)

GOLD Game Dates

• Tickets for GOLD Games, which were introduced as an effort to maintain the unrivaled SMASHVILLE atmosphere, will only be made available to those who reside in the Nashville Predators television viewing area through ticket package purchases and future single game on sales.

Game Dates:

o Oct. 26 vs. Dallas

o Nov. 8 vs. Dallas

o Nov. 22 vs. Colorado

o Dec. 20 vs. Toronto

o Dec. 21 vs. NY Rangers

o Jan. 10 vs. Chicago

o Jan. 11 vs. Washington

o Feb. 26 vs. Chicago

o March 5 vs. Boston

o March 21 vs. Vegas

o March 28 vs. Montreal

Smashville Loyal

The best way to not miss a moment in Smashville is by becoming Smashville Loyal. Plans start as low as 10 games and $60 a month. Purchase today and score a Smashville Loyal Retro Varsity Jacket. Visit SmashvilleLoyal.com today to learn more.

For more information on tickets and Theme Nights, visit NashvillePredators.com.