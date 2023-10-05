Nashville Predators Announce Opening Week Celebrations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 4, 2023) – The Nashville Predators today announced opening week celebrations for the upcoming 2023-24 season, which kicks off on the road when Nashville visits Tampa Bay on Oct. 10 before taking on Seattle in the Home Opener at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 12.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, the Preds and in-arena host Wayne D will host a Bud Light Official Watch Party at Assembly Food Hall for fans to cheer on the team when they are on the road in Tampa Bay. Happy Hour begins at 4 p.m. CT, and there will be opportunities to win premium prizes and ticket giveaways as well as exclusive drink deals. Visit https://www.nhl.com/predators/fans/watch-parties for more information.

Opening Night presented by Regions Bank on Oct. 12 will feature a pregame Plaza Party with activations for fans to enjoy before the game. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the Plaza Party presented by Dr Pepper beginning at 3 p.m. CT for family-friendly activities, entertainment and partner activations from Regions, Shell, Dr Pepper, Truly, 102.5 The Game and Bally Sports. Additionally, Bally Sports will broadcast a one-hour pregame show live from the plaza beginning at 6 p.m. CT, and the Nashville Predators will be handing out Preds Pride and more information about the 25th Anniversary Season.

The headlining event of the Plaza Party is the legendary Player Gold Walk presented by Regions Bank beginning at 4 p.m. CT on the arena plaza. Preds players will be escorted by kids from the CORE presented by Bridgestone youth hockey program down the Gold carpet on their way into the arena ahead of that night’s Home Opener against the Seattle Kraken. Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures and grab autographs from their favorite players before heading inside for the game.

Over the summer, nearly $20 million was invested in Bridgestone Arena renovations to enhance the experience for fans, performers, athletes, partners and staff. As fans return to the building this season, there will be numerous upgrades such as new theatrical spotlights for enhanced visibility and dynamic lighting, upgraded Lexus Lounge LED Screen and sound system, renovated premium areas and even a DJ platform to complement the incredible Music City musicians who perform at games. The 12-month renovation plan will also include ongoing changes that will continue throughout the season.

Fans can watch Tuesday’s game at Tampa exclusively on ESPN/ESPN+ beginning at 4:30 p.m. CT and the Home Opener can be watched on Bally Sports beginning at 6 p.m. CT for pregame coverage.

Tickets are still available for the Preds Home Opener on Oct. 12 against the Seattle Kraken. To purchase single-game tickets, click here. Ticket inventory is extremely limited for the 2023-24 season. The best way to secure seats and maximize benefits is by joining the Loyal Legion with a season ticket plan. Fans can secure Full, Half and Quarter Season Ticket locations TODAY by visiting NashvillePredators.com or calling 615-770-7800. To view the full schedule for the upcoming season, please visit NashvillePredators.com/Schedule.