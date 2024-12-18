Nashville Predators, American Red Cross to Host Blood Drive From Dec. 23-27

Screenshot 2024-12-18 at 2.56.50 PM
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (December 18, 2024) – The Nashville Predators Foundation has teamed up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive from Monday, Dec. 23 to Friday, Dec. 27 throughout multiple locations across Middle Tennessee and Kentucky. Notable locations in connection with the Preds include Bridgestone Arena (Dec. 23), American Red Cross Clarksville (Dec. 24), Ford Ice Center Antioch (Dec. 27) and Ford Ice Center Bellevue (Dec. 27).

Donors at Preds-sponsored drives this month will receive an exclusive Preds travel vanity bag while supplies last.

To schedule your appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Sponsor Code PREDS19 or click here.

We like it – we love it! Smashville is celebrating its Music City roots all season long. Join us for the first game of the Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series as we honor one of Smashville’s most influential artists, Tim McGraw. The first 10,000 fans in attendance for the Predators’ game on Dec. 21 vs. Los Angeles will receive a Tim McGraw bobblehead. Visit NashvillePredators.com for tickets and more information.

News Feed

Molendyk, Gibson Honored to Represent Preds, Canada at World Junior Championship

Wilsby Scores First NHL Goal as Preds Shut Out Rangers to Begin Homestand

Predators Reassign Fedor Svechkov to Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Rangers vs. Preds, December 17

First NHL Goal or Not, Wilsby Impresses on Preds Blueline

Late Rally Not Enough as Preds Fall to Avalanche

GAME DAY: Preds at Avalanche, December 14

Predators Prospect Report: December 13

O'Reilly Tallies Twice as Preds Snap Skid With Win Over Stars

Predators Recall Kevin Gravel From Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Preds at Stars, December 12

Preds Return Home With Loss to Flames

GAME DAY: Flames vs. Preds, December 10

L'Heureux Cherishes Montreal Homecoming, Continues to Solidify Spot in Preds Lineup

Preds Conclude Road Trip With Loss to Senators

GAME DAY: Preds at Senators, December 7

Predators Prospect Report: December 6

Preds Finish Back-to-Back Set With Loss to Canadiens