Nashville Predators, American Red Cross to Host Blood Drive From Dec. 23-27

Nashville, Tenn. (December 18, 2024) – The Nashville Predators Foundation has teamed up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive from Monday, Dec. 23 to Friday, Dec. 27 throughout multiple locations across Middle Tennessee and Kentucky. Notable locations in connection with the Preds include Bridgestone Arena (Dec. 23), American Red Cross Clarksville (Dec. 24), Ford Ice Center Antioch (Dec. 27) and Ford Ice Center Bellevue (Dec. 27).

Donors at Preds-sponsored drives this month will receive an exclusive Preds travel vanity bag while supplies last.

To schedule your appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Sponsor Code PREDS19 or click here.

We like it – we love it! Smashville is celebrating its Music City roots all season long. Join us for the first game of the Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series as we honor one of Smashville’s most influential artists, Tim McGraw. The first 10,000 fans in attendance for the Predators’ game on Dec. 21 vs. Los Angeles will receive a Tim McGraw bobblehead. Visit NashvillePredators.com for tickets and more information.