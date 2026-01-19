Music Heritage Showcase Set to Highlight Preds Black Music Heritage Night 

Predators hockey won’t be the only form of entertainment inside Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.

Black Music Heritage Night, presented by Nissan, will take place as the Preds host the Buffalo Sabres, and the Music Heritage Showcase, also presented by Nissan, is sure to be a highlight of the evening.

Curated by the National Museum of African American Music, the Showcase will highlight performers representing each of NMAAM’s permanent exhibits, including Crossroads (country): Saaneah; One Nation Under Groove (R&B): SoulChess; Wade in the Water (Gospel): Mt. Zion Choir; A Love Supreme (Jazz): Summer Joy; and The Message (Hip-Hop): Jyou.

And the performances - as well as the overall atmosphere - will be one to remember.

"Our partnership with the Predators is built on a shared commitment to celebrating Nashville's cultural identity,” NMAAM Deputy Director of Strategy and Advancement Dexter Evans said. “Black Music Heritage Night represents the pinnacle of our collaboration. We’re literally bringing the museum experience across the street to Bridgestone Arena. Through our ‘Bridge to Broadway’ series, we've created a model where music, sports and cultural education intersect. This year's event is particularly meaningful as it falls the day after our fifth anniversary, allowing us to reach 17,000-plus fans who might never walk through our doors but can still experience the power of Black music heritage.”

Summer Joy, who represents jazz, ragtime and soul genres of music, is set to not only perform in the Showcase, but also sing the National Anthem prior to puck drop. Needless to say, it’s an opportunity she can’t wait to experience.

“I’m so excited and honored to represent our beautiful culture,” Joy said. “The exposure is amazing. A lot of our history and voices are still lost to this day, and being able to help host an event like this on a platform with such a diverse audience is an amazing opportunity for people to really listen in.”

The importance of hosting a night like this is rooted deep within the community, and for someone in a position like Evans, the chance to showcase this music to a larger audience can’t be overstated.

“Black music is American music,” Evans said. “Every genre fans hear on the radio, at concerts or in their daily lives has roots in African American innovation and creativity. The Predators hosting Black Music Heritage Night sends a powerful message that this history matters and deserves celebration at the highest levels of our city's cultural institutions. Nashville calls itself Music City, but that legacy begins with Black musicians on Jefferson Street, in churches and in communities that created the soundtrack for generations. This partnership ensures that truth isn't forgotten - it’s honored, shared and celebrated.”

That’s exactly what will happen on Tuesday evening, and as fans cheer on the Preds, they’ll also be encouraged to celebrate the Nashville community and the people who help make Music City what it is today.

“We can reach 17,000 people in one night—many who've never visited NMAAM but will experience our mission through this activation,” Evans said. “Watching families collect stamps on their Musical Passport Journey, seeing kids engage with our teaching artists in the Gnashville Fun Zone, and knowing that thousands of fans will redeem free museum passes because of this event, that’s institutional partnership at its best. The Predators aren't just writing a check; they're using their platform to amplify Black music heritage in a way that's authentic, educational and celebratory. That's powerful.”

The Nashville Predators are proud to partner with Nissan USA to celebrate Black history and heritage throughout 2026. Join us January 20 at Bridgestone Arena as we celebrate Black Music Heritage Night and take on the Buffalo Sabres. More info and tickets available now.