Predators Recall Joakim Kemell From Milwaukee (AHL)

Forward Has Appeared in Four Career NHL Games for the Predators, Including Two in 2025-26

GettyImages-2240350868 (2)
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (March 5, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Joakim Kemell (YOH-a-kihm KEHM-ehl) from Milwaukee (AHL).

Kemell, 21 (4/27/04), has played in four career NHL games for the Predators, including two in 2025-26, the most recent coming on Oct. 13 at Ottawa. He recorded seven shots on goal in his NHL debut on Feb. 7, 2025 at Chicago, the most by a player skating in his first career game in franchise history. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound forward has posted 29 points (10g-19a) in 46 games with the Admirals this season; his 19 assists are the fourth-most on his team. 

Originally selected by Nashville in the first round (17th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Kemell owns 123 points (51g-72a) in 192 career AHL appearances with Milwaukee and additionally has notched 29 points (14g-15a) in 39 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Single-game tickets for all remaining 2025-26 home games at Bridgestone Arena are available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with full, half or quarter season tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of the Preds 5-Game Plans that allow you to choose your five games and get two free! For more information about season ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2025-26 season, call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.

News Feed

Predators Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2026 NHL Draft From Dallas

As Preds Recognize Women of Smashville, Sport Psychologist Continues to Play Integral Role for Team and Beyond

Predators Recall Schaefer, Svechkov, Ufko From Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Bruins vs. Preds, March 5

Predators Acquire Fifth-Round Pick in 2027 NHL Draft From Colorado

Ford Ice Center Women's League Brings Community, Friendship Through Hockey

Women of Smashville: Q&A With Women’s Night Logo Designers, Jackie Fisher and Courtney Mitchell

Women of Smashville: Q&A With Smashville Loyal Member, Hollie Holt

Predators Sign Viggo Gustafsson to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Preds Conclude Back-to-Back With Loss in Columbus

Predators Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2028 NHL Draft, Christoffer Sedoff From Vegas

Predators Acquire Second-Round Pick in 2028 NHL Draft From Minnesota

GAME DAY: Preds at Blue Jackets, March 3

Preds Start Back-to-Back With Loss to Red Wings

GAME DAY: Red Wings vs. Preds, March 2

Stamkos Scores 30th, Preds Fall to Stars in Overtime

Preds Moms' Trip Brings Full Circle Moment for Jost Family

GAME DAY: Preds at Stars, February 28