Predators Recall Joakim Kemell From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (March 5, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Joakim Kemell (YOH-a-kihm KEHM-ehl) from Milwaukee (AHL).

Kemell, 21 (4/27/04), has played in four career NHL games for the Predators, including two in 2025-26, the most recent coming on Oct. 13 at Ottawa. He recorded seven shots on goal in his NHL debut on Feb. 7, 2025 at Chicago, the most by a player skating in his first career game in franchise history. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound forward has posted 29 points (10g-19a) in 46 games with the Admirals this season; his 19 assists are the fourth-most on his team.

Originally selected by Nashville in the first round (17th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Kemell owns 123 points (51g-72a) in 192 career AHL appearances with Milwaukee and additionally has notched 29 points (14g-15a) in 39 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

