Predators Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2026 NHL Draft From Dallas

Nashville Now Owns 12 picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, Including Two in the Third Round

Trade-2526-Bunting_2568 x 1444
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (March 5, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired Seattle’s third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Dallas Stars in exchange for forward Michael Bunting.

Nashville now owns 12 picks in the 2026 NHL Draft – three in the fifth round; two in the second, third and fourth rounds; and one in each of the first, sixth and seventh rounds.

