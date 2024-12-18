Molendyk, Gibson Honored to Represent Preds, Canada at World Junior Championship

When Predators fans tune into the 2025 World Junior Championship this holiday season to see some of Nashville’s top prospects in action, they’ll likely be able to find who they’re looking for every few shifts when watching the Canadians.

Not only have Preds prospects Tanner Molendyk and Andrew Gibson both been selected to skate for Team Canada in the tournament, but the blueliners have been together on the same defensive pair during practices over the past week.

The 19-year-olds did the same here in Nashville during rookie camp and training camp last fall, and the hope was they might do so again come December.

Well, look no further.

“He's an unreal player,” Gibson said of Molendyk by phone this week from Ottawa. “He's elite at every aspect of his game. I had the chance to play with him as my ‘D’ partner in the rookie tournament in Nashville this year, and I thought we played really well together, and we're paired up here in practice. So, it's been really fun getting to know his style of game and getting to play with him and mold with him to the future as well, not just this tournament.”

“It's special,” Molendyk said of skating with Gibson. “Obviously, we built a connection at Preds camp there, so I thought we'd maybe get a look here. To be able to kind of live it out now, it's going to be really special.”

And speaking of special, the opportunity for a Canadian kid to represent their home country in a tournament that attracts millions of viewers north of the border? Well, it doesn’t get much better.

“There’s really no words to put how much it means to us,” Molendyk said. “It's one of the biggest things that can happen in a Canadian’s life.”

Yes, when it comes to the game of hockey, this is a big deal. And there aren’t many who are more deserving of that opportunity than Nashville’s potential future defensemen.

Selected 24th overall by the Preds in the 2023 NHL Draft held in Nashville, Molendyk inked his three-year, entry-level contract just days later. Since then, the McBride, B.C., native has starred for the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League, including a 10-goal, 56-point season in 2023-24.

Molendyk is a point-per-game player again this season while serving as an alternate captain for the Blades, and after a wrist injury kept him out of the World Juniors last year, he can’t wait to see his dream finally come to fruition.

“Last year that wrist injury happened, so it’s almost double the excitement, I guess you can say,” Molendyk said. “I don’t even have words to describe how much joy playing is going to bring.”

Gibson wasn’t drafted by Nashville, but the Predators had coveted the blueliner, and last summer, General Manager Barry Trotz made a deal.

The Preds acquired Gibson from Detroit - the team who selected him in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft - and the Windsor, Ont., native continues to show why he was highly desired.

Gibson, who says former Preds defenseman Ryan Ellis is the reason he wears No. 6 - also Ellis’ number while playing junior hockey - is understandably ecstatic to be wearing the Canadian logo this December.

"It's a great feeling,” Gibson said. “Growing up watching this tournament as a kid, you've always dreamed of wearing this jersey at Christmas time. To be able to put that on and represent my country is an honor.”

While the World Junior Championship is top of mind at the moment - and rightfully so - making it to the NHL and skating for the Preds one day is a thought that still shares headspace. Although it’s been months since either defensemen was in Nashville, both continue to be in contact with the Preds, a crucial element of their development from afar.

“They’ve grown my confidence a lot,” Gibson said of the Preds. “They've definitely helped me over the last couple months here. I'm ready to hopefully start things next year with them and with the organization, and they’ve just been great to me. I can't say enough good things about them.”

“They’ve been huge for my development,” Molendyk said of the Preds. “I mean, you watch video with [Defense Development Coach] Rob Scuderi, and then [Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Development] Scott Nichol is texting me all the time. I got calls from a lot of people, and [Pro Development Coach Mark Borowiecki] came and met up with us when we were at the camp in Ottawa there for a little bit, so that was kind of cool. I think the little things like that are huge, just kind of developing as a person and as a player.”

That development never ceases, and there will be plenty of eyes on Gibson and Molendyk in the coming weeks from Nashville’s front office, including someone who may end up coaching the pair in due time.

“I think they'd be a great fit together,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “They both bring things that complement each other. Tanner's mobility and escapability is pretty amazing, actually. And then, with Gibson, I think he's just smart, he's long, he defends really well, and he closes spaces. I’m excited to see them. I enjoyed seeing them at camp, and it’ll be fun to see them on the big stage.”

The feeling is mutual from the prospects, and come Dec. 26 - Boxing Day in Canada - the puck will drop in what might as well be another national holiday solely from a hockey perspective.

Molendyk and Gibson will do their best to impress, and regardless of the outcome, appearing in the world’s greatest tournament for junior players will do wonders for their development.

But they wouldn’t mind coming out on top either.

“I don't think it's fully set in yet, but if we win Gold, this could be the biggest moment of my life,” Gibson said. “Kids dream of playing in this tournament. Growing up, I watched this tournament every single winter with my family, and to be able to be one of the players playing in it is just a surreal feeling.”

…

The 2025 World Junior Championship begins Dec. 26. All games will be broadcast on the NHL Network in the United States and TSN in Canada. Click here for a full schedule.