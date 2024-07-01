2024 Draft Picks, Top Prospects Included on Predators Development Camp Roster

After a successful weekend at the 2024 NHL Draft, the Nashville Predators offseason continues as Development Camp returns to Music City on Monday.

Held each summer at Centennial Sportsplex, the weeklong camp provides Predators prospects an inside look at what it takes to compete - and thrive - in the National Hockey League and Nashville’s front office an up-close look at their extensive prospect pool.

Of course, Development Camp also gives Predators fans a chance to scope out the future of their team, with each of the week’s on-ice practice days - and the Future Stars Game finale at Ford Ice Center Bellevue - open to the public.

Learn more about this year’s camp attendees below and click here to view the full roster. Click here to view a complete Development Camp schedule.