2024 Draft Picks, Top Prospects Included on Predators Development Camp Roster

The Canadian Juniors
Returning for their second Development Camps, all five of the CHL players in this group were selected by Nashville at the 2023 NHL Draft.
Fresh off a Memorial Cup championship, fourth-round pick Joey Willis returns for his second Predators Development Camp this week. The 5-foot-10, 181-pound center served as alternate captain for the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit this season and put up career highs in points (50), assists (36), plus-minus (+25) and game-winning goals (2).
First-round pick Tanner Molendyk (24th overall) served as alternate captain for the WHL’s Saskatoon Blades and established career highs in points (56), goals (10), assists (46), power-play goals (2) and plus-minus (+40), despite appearing in the fewest games since making his WHL debut in 2020-21.
Second-round pick Kalan Lind (46th overall) saw similar successes, serving as alternate captain for the WHL’s Red Deer Rebels and reaching career highs in points (45), assists (29) and power-play goals (10).
Aged out from competition in the WHL, sixth-round pick Austin Roest (175th overall) is poised to make his professional debut with Milwaukee this season. Roest will have his work cut out for him joining a loaded Admirals forward group, but if the production from his final junior season holds - the Everett Silvertips captain scored 71 points (38g-33a) in 61 games - he could fit right in.
The only other member of this group besides Willis not currently signed by the Predators, third-round pick Dylan MacKinnon (83rd overall) will also be at this week’s camp. Though his production is modest compared to a blueliner like Molendyk - he recorded 16 points (3g-13a) in 64 games - MacKinnon is still a capable, shutdown defenseman. Dealt from the Halifax Mooseheads to the Moncton Wildcats earlier this month, the change of scenery could prove positive for the young blueliner’s development.