Martin Tallies Twice; Preds Fall to Lighting in Shootout 

Brady Martin tallied twice, but the Nashville Predators ultimately fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning by a 3-2 final in a shootout on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result sees the Preds move to 2-0-1 in the preseason after a doubleheader sweep over Florida on Sunday.

After a three-point outing over the weekend, rookie forward Matthew Wood added two more assists on Tuesday, but after the Predators took a 2-0 lead, Tampa Bay scored twice in the third before prevailing in the shootout.

“I think we played for probably 25 minutes,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “They're hard games to play, especially for some of the older guys. Other young guys all played exceptionally again tonight for the most part, and it's fun to see every time you see Brady and Woody play. They're really pushing here. So that's fun to be a part of… [But] I didn't like our third period… We were just kind of waiting around a little bit. And you see that in exhibition games, and something that we're going to have to clear up here.”

Neither club found the back of the net in the opening period, but in the middle frame, it was Wood who found Martin in the slot, and the 18-year-old buried his first unofficial goal as a member of the Preds. Then, less than three minutes later, Wood dished to Michael Bunting down low, and Martin finished off the bumper play with a one-timer on the power play for his second of the evening.