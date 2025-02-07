Local Artists Set to Perform for Preds Black Music Heritage Night at Bridgestone Arena

The fourth and final Predators Music Heritage Night, presented by Nissan, of the season is set for Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena as Nashville hosts the Buffalo Sabres, and the festivities begin well before puck drop.

Black Music Heritage Night is set to be a memorable occasion, and to help celebrate, the Preds will showcase local black artists on the Music Heritage Showcase Stage, presented by Nissan. Hosted by Zack McCann and Shannon Sanders during pregame in the main atrium, stage performances are scheduled to include country artist Don Louis, the Mount Zion Choir, jazz musician Rod McGaha and hip hop Artist Daisha McBride.

As those artists look ahead to what is sure to be a highlight of their respective careers, NashvillePredators.com posed some questions to get to know some of them a bit better.

So, before you see them live on stage, learn what drives their music and how they’re planning to make the most of Black Music Heritage Night.

How would you describe your music, and who are some of your influences?