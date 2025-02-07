Local Artists Set to Perform for Preds Black Music Heritage Night at Bridgestone Arena

The fourth and final Predators Music Heritage Night, presented by Nissan, of the season is set for Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena as Nashville hosts the Buffalo Sabres, and the festivities begin well before puck drop.
Black Music Heritage Night is set to be a memorable occasion, and to help celebrate, the Preds will showcase local black artists on the Music Heritage Showcase Stage, presented by Nissan. Hosted by Zack McCann and Shannon Sanders during pregame in the main atrium, stage performances are scheduled to include country artist Don Louis, the Mount Zion Choir, jazz musician Rod McGaha and hip hop Artist Daisha McBride.
As those artists look ahead to what is sure to be a highlight of their respective careers, NashvillePredators.com posed some questions to get to know some of them a bit better.
So, before you see them live on stage, learn what drives their music and how they’re planning to make the most of Black Music Heritage Night.
How would you describe your music, and who are some of your influences?
- Don Louis: I like to think of my music as a vibrant blend of country infused with soul and funk — let’s call it “funktry”! My influences are a wild mix that spans the spectrum, featuring legends like Toby Keith, George Strait, and George Jones, alongside artists like Michael Jackson and J. Cole. It’s a dynamic fusion that reflects my musical journey and passion!
- Daisha McBride: “I would describe my music as fun, and relatable. I want people to listen to my music and resonate with it in some way, whether it’s a fun track or a track that is talking about life. My musical influences are people like Missy Elliott, Ludacris and Lauryn Hill.”
- Rod McGaha: “My music is full, uplifting and deeply rooted in jazz. I draw inspiration from legends like Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Miles Davis and Sarah Vaughan, as well as from nature, where I find a lot of creative energy. Jazz is about movement, expression and storytelling, and I think that fits well with the fast-paced, high-energy world of hockey.”
- Vernon Byrd, Worship Pastor, Mt. Zion Choir: “Our musical style is eclectic. It’s representative of our multigenerational congregation. It’s powerful, heartfelt and speaks to the soul. It’s a sound that blends traditional hymns with modern influences, creating something timeless yet fresh. We draw inspiration from the greats of gospel music like the founder of the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship, Bishop Paul S. Morton, as well as from the broader history of the Black church and its role in shaping gospel as a genre. We’re also influenced by the energy of our own congregation at Mount Zion and the unique sound of Nashville, where faith and music come together in so many incredible ways.”