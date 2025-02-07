Local Artists Set to Perform for Preds Black Music Heritage Night at Bridgestone Arena

Get to Know Musicians Who Will Take the Stage Prior to Nashville Hosting Buffalo on Saturday Night

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The fourth and final Predators Music Heritage Night, presented by Nissan, of the season is set for Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena as Nashville hosts the Buffalo Sabres, and the festivities begin well before puck drop.

Black Music Heritage Night is set to be a memorable occasion, and to help celebrate, the Preds will showcase local black artists on the Music Heritage Showcase Stage, presented by Nissan. Hosted by Zack McCann and Shannon Sanders during pregame in the main atrium, stage performances are scheduled to include country artist Don Louis, the Mount Zion Choir, jazz musician Rod McGaha and hip hop Artist Daisha McBride.

As those artists look ahead to what is sure to be a highlight of their respective careers, NashvillePredators.com posed some questions to get to know some of them a bit better.

So, before you see them live on stage, learn what drives their music and how they’re planning to make the most of Black Music Heritage Night.

How would you describe your music, and who are some of your influences?

  • Don Louis: I like to think of my music as a vibrant blend of country infused with soul and funk — let’s call it “funktry”! My influences are a wild mix that spans the spectrum, featuring legends like Toby Keith, George Strait, and George Jones, alongside artists like Michael Jackson and J. Cole. It’s a dynamic fusion that reflects my musical journey and passion!
  • Daisha McBride: “I would describe my music as fun, and relatable. I want people to listen to my music and resonate with it in some way, whether it’s a fun track or a track that is talking about life. My musical influences are people like Missy Elliott, Ludacris and Lauryn Hill.”
  • Rod McGaha: “My music is full, uplifting and deeply rooted in jazz. I draw inspiration from legends like Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Miles Davis and Sarah Vaughan, as well as from nature, where I find a lot of creative energy. Jazz is about movement, expression and storytelling, and I think that fits well with the fast-paced, high-energy world of hockey.”
  • Vernon Byrd, Worship Pastor, Mt. Zion Choir: “Our musical style is eclectic. It’s representative of our multigenerational congregation. It’s powerful, heartfelt and speaks to the soul. It’s a sound that blends traditional hymns with modern influences, creating something timeless yet fresh. We draw inspiration from the greats of gospel music like the founder of the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship, Bishop Paul S. Morton, as well as from the broader history of the Black church and its role in shaping gospel as a genre. We’re also influenced by the energy of our own congregation at Mount Zion and the unique sound of Nashville, where faith and music come together in so many incredible ways.”

Why is it important for the Preds to host a night like this?

  • Don Louis: It really shows how much they care about the culture, and I absolutely love that! I'm blessed to have a second opportunity to collaborate.
  • Daisha McBride: “It’s important for the Preds to host a night like this because it showcases the diversity that we have in Nashville. A lot of people seem to think that Nashville is just for country music, but as we know, it is a blend of all music. I’m excited to give the Preds fans a taste of a different side of Nashville.”
  • Rod McGaha: “Nashville is Music City, and it’s great to see the Predators embrace that by incorporating live jazz into the game experience. Events like this celebrate the culture of the city and remind us that music and sports both have the power to bring people together. It’s a way to honor tradition while creating something fresh and exciting.”
  • Mt. Zion Choir: “It’s so important because it shows that the Preds care about celebrating diversity and highlighting the rich contributions of Black music. Black Music Heritage Night gives people a chance to honor the legacy of gospel, soul, jazz and other genres that have shaped American culture. It’s a special way to celebrate history and bring the community together.”

How excited are you for the opportunity to perform at a Preds game?

  • Don Louis: For the opportunity to present itself again gives me reassurance as a person of color in the country music scene. It reminds me to be proud of the impact I have made, and I can honestly say how grateful I am.
  • Rod McGaha: “I’m really excited! Nashville is known for its music and sports culture, and the Predators have built such a strong connection with this city. It’s an honor to bring my music to the energy of a Preds game—hockey has an intensity and rhythm of its own, and I can’t wait to be part of that experience.”
  • Mt. Zion Choir: “We’re beyond excited! It’s such a big deal to represent our church and share our music at a Predators game, especially during Black Music Heritage Night. The energy in Bridgestone Arena is electric, and we can’t wait to bring our voices to that atmosphere. It’s an honor we don’t take lightly.”

What do you hope people gain from listening to your music?

  • Don Louis: I have an incredible range of emotions that inspire my music! My ultimate hope is that the music resonates with others and brings them healing in their own unique ways.
  • Rod McGaha: “I want people to walk away feeling better—whether that’s joy, excitement or just a moment of appreciation for the music and the atmosphere around them. Hockey brings people together, and so does music. If my performance can add to the energy of the night and make the experience even more special for fans, then I’ve done my job.”
  • Mt. Zion Choir: “We want people to feel encouraged, inspired and connected. Whether they’re having the best day or a tough one, our music is meant to bring hope and remind everyone of the power of faith, love and unity. Even if someone has never heard gospel music before, we hope they feel something meaningful and uplifting when they hear us sing.”

Do you have a favorite Preds player?

  • Don Louis: Filip Forsberg — guy's a dog!
  • Mt. Zion Choir: I’d have to go with Roman Josi—his leadership is incredible, and he’s such a consistent player. But honestly, we love the whole team and how they bring Nashville together.

The Nashville Predators are proud to partner with *Nissan USA* to celebrate Black history and heritage throughout 2025. Join us February 8 at Bridgestone Arena as we celebrate Black Music Heritage Night as we take on the Buffalo Sabres. More info and tickets available *now*.

