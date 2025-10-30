Learning Matters Accordion

Learn More: Learning Matters
Featured Charity Night: Thursday, January 24
Website: Click here
Drive Items: Copy paper, pre-sharpened pencils, and nonperishable nut free snacks
Donate to Amazon Wish List: Click here
Mission Statement: Learning Matters exists to ensure K-12 students with Dyslexia and other learning disabilities reach their academic and human potential by providing equitable access to the highest quality assessment, tutoring, and advocacy.
Counties Served: Primarily Davidson and contiguous counties
About: As with many great stories of humble beginnings, Learning Matters began in 2006 as a conversation between two friends who shared coffee and dreamed of a place where kids, regardless of their family's income, could receive the academic support they need to thrive. Today, Learning Matters tirelessly serves the 1-in-5 students impacted by Dyslexia to narrow the opportunity gap and offer them a voice in the trajectory of their lives. Corporate gifts, foundation grants, and individual gifts help us to provide prescriptive-level intervention to students whose families could otherwise not be able to afford it. Learning Matters hosts the Music City Run for Dyslexia to raise awareness and harness the power of community
Did you Know?
- Dyslexia impacts one in five people
- Dyslexia runs in families
How will funds be used?
100% of funding helps bridge the gap between what a family can pay for tutoring, if anything, and our cost to provide it.
